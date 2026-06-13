This World Gin Day, meet the fruit-forward Indian gins winning global awards

Indian gin has come a long way from being a niche category. Today, distillers across the country are winning global accolades by showcasing distinctly local ingredients, from Khasi berries and jamun to wild Himalayan juniper and mango-ginger blends. This World Gin Day, here's a look at the home-grown labels putting Indian botanicals on the world stage. World Gin Day

Zoya Special Batch Gin with mango-ginger notes Crowned “Best Indian Contemporary Gin” and “New Product of the Year” at the India Wines and Spirits Awards (Ambrosia INDSPIRIT), alongside a 2026 Gold in the London Spirits Competition, this premium spirit from ABD Maestro is turning heads. The absolute standout feature of this 100% grain-based gin is its unique blend of 12 botanicals featuring a signature mango-ginger note. This delicate infusion offers a uniquely refreshing, local twist that beautifully balances sweet, earthy warmth. Approximate Price: ₹1,500 – ₹1,800

Udaipur Indian Dry Gin Jamun with indigenous jamun This gin clinched a Bronze Medal (84 points) at the London Spirits Competition 2026. Crafted by Stockholm Distillers & Vintners, this gin bottles the regal fruit traditions of Rajasthan. Its defining highlight is the use of tart indigenous jamun (black plum), which lends the liquid an incredibly lively, bittersweet character. Complemented by faint floral notes of fresh lavender and a subtle, warming finish, it offers a sophisticated, deeply evocative flavor profile that shines when paired with a light tonic. Approximate Price: ₹1,300 – ₹1,600

Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin with the native Khasi Sohiong berry Clinching a Silver Medal (87 points) at the London Spirits Competition 2026, this expression from Raincheck Earth is crafted using cloud-harvested rainwater collected from the East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya, including the region around Mawsynram, before being carefully purified and distilled. Its standout ingredient is the native Khasi Sohiong berry, a dark purple local cherry that brings a vibrant bittersweet character, layered with bright orange notes, warming spices and a crisp, pine-forward finish. Approximate Price: ₹2,900 – ₹3,400

Amrut Nilgiris Indian Dry Gin with lemongrass and coriander Crowned the Gold Medal Country Winner for India at the World Gin Awards 2025, this expression from Amrut is distilled 7,000 feet above sea level in the Nilgiri Mountains in Southern India. Instead of relying on traditional citrus peels, it uses fresh lemongrass, Nilgiri tea leaves, mace and nutmeg alongside botanicals like juniper and coriander. The result is a crisp, herbal-forward gin that captures the character of the Blue Mountains. Approximate Price: ₹1,700 – ₹2,400

Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin wild-foraged Himalayan juniper berries A consistent winner on the global stage, Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin took home a Gold Award and was named Country Winner for India at the World Gin Awards 2026. Its defining feature is the use of wild-foraged Himalayan juniper berries, which give the gin a distinctive pine-forward character and earthy depth. These bold berry notes are complemented by Indian ingredients like turmeric, ginger and mango, creating a savoury, complex profile that shines in a Negroni. Approximate price: ₹1,500– ₹1,900.