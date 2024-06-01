Traditional milk-based drinks from across India and how to make them at home

Doodh Soda, North India: Doodh soda is a refreshing summer drink popular in northern India. It combines chilled milk with carbonated soda, sugar, and sometimes a pinch of salt for a unique savory twist. As Chef Amandeep Singh, Executive Sous Chef at The Westin Mumbai Garden City, notes, “The combination of milk and soda creates a refreshing and cooling drink that helps to beat the heat.” Traditional milk-based drinks

Ingredients:

1 cup chilled milk

1 cup chilled soda (carbonated water)

1-2 teaspoons sugar (adjust to taste)

A pinch of salt (optional)

Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

Mix Ingredients: In a tall glass, pour the chilled milk.

Add Soda: Slowly pour the chilled soda into the glass with milk.

Sweeten: Add sugar and stir until it dissolves completely. You can also add a pinch of salt if you prefer a slightly savory taste.

Serve: Add ice cubes if desired and serve immediately.

Avil Milk, Kerala: Avil milk is a beloved beverage in Kerala, known for its nutritional richness. Made with flattened rice (avil), milk, sugar, and banana, it serves as a filling snack or breakfast option. According to Chef Amandeep Singh, "Avil milk is favoured for its rich, creamy texture and its ability to serve as a meal replacement."

Ingredients:

1 cup flattened rice (avil or poha)

1 cup chilled milk

1-2 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

1 ripe banana, sliced

1 tablespoon roasted peanuts

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare Flattened Rice: Wash the flattened rice under running water briefly and drain it.

Mix Ingredients: In a tall glass, add the washed flattened rice.

Add Milk and Sweeten: Pour chilled milk over the rice, add sugar, and stir until it dissolves.

Add Banana and Peanuts: Add sliced banana and roasted peanuts.

Flavor: Sprinkle cardamom powder on top.

Serve: Add ice cubes if desired and serve immediately.

Peda Lassi, Punjab: A popular yoghurt-based drink, which can be either sweet with sugar and fruit (like mango) or savoury with salt and spices.

Sambharam, Kerala: Sambharam is a quintessential summer beverage celebrated for its cooling qualities. Sous Chef Chef Niriksha Reddy, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, highlights its significance, stating, "This refreshing beverage is made by blending curd with water and adding spices, herbs, and sometimes ginger and green chillies. It's a staple during the hot months to beat the heat and prevent dehydration."

Ingredients:

Fresh buttermilk

Green chillies

Ginger

Curry leaves

Salt

Asafoetida (hing)

Mustard seeds (optional)

Method:

In a large bowl, whisk the buttermilk until smooth.

Finely chop the green chillies, ginger, and curry leaves.

Add the chopped ingredients to the buttermilk, salt, and a pinch of asafoetida.

For an added flavour, you can temper mustard seeds in a little oil and add to the buttermilk.

Mix well and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Serve chilled.