7 Looks to try with oxidised silver jewellery
May 10, 2024 12:59 PM IST
Slay your summer style as you wear rings, hoops, jhumkas and chains with Indian and Western wear.
The weather is hot and humid and it calls for a wardrobe change with linens, cotton and muslins taking over all else. But you don't have to give your jewellery a miss. Instead of heavier pieces, don and light and neat oxidised silver jewellery that fits in with the season. The pieces can go well with Western and Indian outfits. Astha Katta Sirohiya, founder and jewellery designer at Shyle by Astha, shares three ways to rock this look.
- Workplace vibe with solid linens and silver
Yes, this is a trend that can hop onto office dressing. Go with a solid linen shirt, loose pants and a classic hoops, tiny hand charms or ring bands to accentuate the understated look.
- White code
Summers and whites go hand in hand. Just layer up your white shirts, halters or dresses with any oxidised silver piece as it totally goes with the hue and enhances the classic style.
- Cotton sarees
Love wearing your summer sarees? Rev up the drape with a subtle silver set, inspired by timeless fashion. Choose a sleek chain with a pendant, stud earrings and bangles as well as a ring. Add a simple silver anklet and toe ring to complete the look. It's definitely an eye turner!
- Beach holiday
That neon beach dress or even a short, white midi never goes wrong with of this jewellery. Layer up the mid length neckpiece, slip on a bunch of charm bracelets, sleek anklets and you're good to go!
- For V-necks
Add charm to your deep, V-necked kurta or a top as you wear a layered silver neckpiece or chaandbalis. Keep the outfit subtle as the jewellery will outshine the look.
- Jhumka gira!
The swing of jhumkas and chiffon dupatta just scream summer. Choose a pastel of other subtle-hued suit with a chiffon dupatta and oxidised silver jhumkas. It makes for a soothing yet beautiful look.
- Ankle kadas FTW
It's all eyes on the feet this season. This time, let your feet grab attention with ankle kadas. Wear them with your short cotton dresses, juttis and culottes.
