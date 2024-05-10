7 Looks to try with oxidised silver jewellery

The weather is hot and humid and it calls for a wardrobe change with linens, cotton and muslins taking over all else. But you don't have to give your jewellery a miss. Instead of heavier pieces, don and light and neat oxidised silver jewellery that fits in with the season. The pieces can go well with Western and Indian outfits. Astha Katta Sirohiya, founder and jewellery designer at Shyle by Astha, shares three ways to rock this look.

In summer, go shopping for silver oxidised pieces that can be worn anywhere from the office to a day out with friends (Shutterstock)