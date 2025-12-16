Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt: Most talked about red carpet looks of 2025

From Gucci’s first saree to Diljit Dosanjh representing his Punjabi heritage at Met Gala, here are the most viral red carpet moments of 2025 that defined pop culture. These looks became the most viral on social media in 2025. 1. Alia’s Gucci saree

Alia Bhatt made history at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival this year by wearing the first-ever Gucci saree. It featured the brand’s signature GG monogram. The saree was bejeweled from head to toe in Swarovski crystals. Paying an ode to Indian heritage, Alia made sure the world watched her global dominance in this stunning design. 2. SRK’s Met Gala debut

Marking his highly anticipated first-ever Met Gala appearance, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wore an all-black custom Sabyasachi Mukherjee design. The look was defined by its powerful, sleek tailoring and an instantly iconic accessory: a crystal-studded pendant shaped like a K, which became the night’s most talked-about subtle detail, proving that elegance and personal storytelling can speak louder than theatrics. 3. Diljit Dosanjh’s nod to heritage

Diljit made a cultural statement at Met Gala 2025 as the modern Maharaja. The Punjabi superstar reinterpreted the concept of dandyism and tailored elegance through the lens of his rich Sikh heritage, earning him a place as one of the night’s best-dressed. The centerpiece was an ivory sherwani-inspired suit featuring intricate gold threadwork and detailing. It was layered with a spectacular, floor-length silk cape that was a visual masterpiece.The cape’s back was embroidered with a map of Punjab and the Mool Mantra in Gurmukhi script—a foundational verse of Sikhism. 4. Aishwarya’s MM saree

Aishwarya chose a regal ivory Banarasi handloom saree designed by Manish Malhotra at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Every year, Aishwarya’s Cannes looks happen to be the most talked about and this year was no different. The saree featured handwoven brocade motifs created using the Kadwa technique—an intricate, time-honored weaving style originating from the looms of Varanasi. It was paired with a handwoven dupatta, draped in a style that created a couture-like, flowing train, it successfully married the traditional Indian silhouette with the drama of an international red-carpet gown. 5. Kim at Academy Museum Gala 2025

In a look that instantly set social media ablaze and dominated fashion headlines, Kim Kardashian arrived in a divisive yet utterly unforgettable Maison Margiela ensemble that completely concealed her face and figure. The core of Kardashian’s outfit was a full-length, form-fitting gown in a nude, beige-colored fabric, which featured a strapless, structured corset bodice and dramatic, flowing draped sleeves. However, the true talking point was the matching fabric extension that acted as a full-face and head covering. This skin-tone mask rendered the reality star almost unrecognizable, immediately drawing comparisons to her headline-making, full-coverage Balenciaga look from the 2021 Met Gala. 6. Alexander’s rule-bending fashion

Alexander Skarsgård officially cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s most fearless fashion provocateurs. The actor sent social media into a frenzy and dominated headlines after stepping out at the BFI London Film Festival in a stylish, backless halter-neck shirt that challenged every expectation of men’s formal attire. The Ludovic de Saint Sernin look was a masterclass in blending dominance with vulnerability. He styled the halterneck shirt with a tie and leather pants. 7. Jenna Ortega at Emmys 2025