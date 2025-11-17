Alexander Skarsgård rocks red nails at the Governors Awards 2025

By sporting this bright red nail polish with the ultimate symbol of masculine formality, Skarsgård joins a growing movement of male stars using beauty and grooming to express a more fluid and expansive sense of style. Blurring the gender lines, he made sure that his alpha-masculinity only gets elevated with the nail paint.

The actor's double-breasted tuxedo from YSL featured a satin lapel. He finished off the look with a classic bow and opted for a sleek side-parted hairstyle.

Alexander seems to pushing the fashion envelope with his recent appearances. He rocked a halter-neck shirt with a tie and leather pants from Ludovic De Saint Sernin at the Pillion London premiere, making it one of his most iconic red carpet looks. His looks are being styled by Harry Lambert.