Alia Bhatt’s pista and crème Durga Puja look is all the festive inspo you need

Alia Bhatt ditching her elevated basics for a complex and curated look during off-duty hours is an absolute rarity. So when it does happen, it’s almost always a moment.
The actor paid a visit to the Durga Puja pandal hosted by Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s families in Mumbai, late last evening, dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia, true to her form, steered clear of the bright and loud spectrum opting for a sophisticated pista green drape. The Dhakai Jamdani saree, taken the Gujarati way, featured crisp pleats and a bold gold and silver border which framed the look. The crème-hued chikankari blouse with bronze piping was also a moment in itself. Red bangles, kohl-rimmed eyes and an elaborate pair of kanuatis from Sunita Kapoor completed the look.
Alia took to her Instagram to share snippets from her evening — primarily a post featuring her drop dead gorgeous portraits, the leading shot of which was a very wholesome selfie taken with recent National Award winner Rani Mukerji, long time friend and director Ayan Mukerji, and Tanishaa Mukerji with against Maa Durga's idol. The caption to her post read, “Light. Love. Shakti”.
Coming back to her look, this is of course, not Alia’s first bespoke tryst with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The actor decked out in a brick and blue Ajrak saree and drape from the designers for last year’s Joy Awards.