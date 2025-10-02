Alia Bhatt’s pista and crème Durga Puja look is all the festive inspo you need

Alia Bhatt ditching her elevated basics for a complex and curated look during off-duty hours is an absolute rarity. So when it does happen, it’s almost always a moment. Alia Bhatt in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for Durga Puja celebrations (Photos: Instagram)

The actor paid a visit to the Durga Puja pandal hosted by Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s families in Mumbai, late last evening, dressed in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia, true to her form, steered clear of the bright and loud spectrum opting for a sophisticated pista green drape. The Dhakai Jamdani saree, taken the Gujarati way, featured crisp pleats and a bold gold and silver border which framed the look. The crème-hued chikankari blouse with bronze piping was also a moment in itself. Red bangles, kohl-rimmed eyes and an elaborate pair of kanuatis from Sunita Kapoor completed the look.