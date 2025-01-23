AP Dhillon, Bradley Cooper and more: Celebs show out for Paris Fashion Week
The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2025 show featured celebrities in standout outfits.
Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week had all eyes on the front row. A-list celebrities rocked a mix of bold streetwear and classic tailoring, adding their own twist to the brand’s signature style.
Here’s how the stars made the front row their own runway:
Sleek all-black look
Callum Turner opted for a sleek all-black look, pairing straight-legged trousers, a t-shirt, and a bomber jacket.
He completed the outfit with platform patent leather boots.
Elevated neutral layers
Bradley Cooper stepped away from traditional black outerwear, choosing a muted brown wool trench coat layered over a black shirt and trousers.
He added a modern touch with platform-soled boots.
Effortless minimalist vibe
Punjabi pop star AP Dhillon brought minimalism to the forefront, wearing a casual jeans-and-jacket combo by Louis Vuitton.
He accessorised with a sleek black belt featuring the Maison’s updated logo, creating an effortlessly cool vibe for the night.
Statement accessories game
Travis Scott embraced bold accessories with squared black sunglasses, black platform sneakers, and the Louis Vuitton Christopher MM backpack.
The eye-catching piece featured a white base with a multicoloured monogram.
Classic monochrome style
Adrien Brody stayed true to classic black with a Louis Vuitton utility jacket, slim trousers, and patent leather boots.
The actor’s monochromatic look was for sure a front-row standout.