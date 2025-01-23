Menu Explore
AP Dhillon, Bradley Cooper and more: Celebs show out for Paris Fashion Week

ByNavya Sharma
Jan 23, 2025 12:01 PM IST

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2025 show featured celebrities in standout outfits.

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week had all eyes on the front row. A-list celebrities rocked a mix of bold streetwear and classic tailoring, adding their own twist to the brand’s signature style.

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week showcased chic celebrity styles.
Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week showcased chic celebrity styles.

Here’s how the stars made the front row their own runway:

Sleek all-black look

Callum Turner opted for a sleek all-black look, pairing straight-legged trousers, a t-shirt, and a bomber jacket.

Callum Turner
Callum Turner

He completed the outfit with platform patent leather boots.

Elevated neutral layers

Bradley Cooper stepped away from traditional black outerwear, choosing a muted brown wool trench coat layered over a black shirt and trousers.

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper

He added a modern touch with platform-soled boots.

Effortless minimalist vibe

Punjabi pop star AP Dhillon brought minimalism to the forefront, wearing a casual jeans-and-jacket combo by Louis Vuitton.

AP Dhillon
AP Dhillon

He accessorised with a sleek black belt featuring the Maison’s updated logo, creating an effortlessly cool vibe for the night.

Statement accessories game

Travis Scott embraced bold accessories with squared black sunglasses, black platform sneakers, and the Louis Vuitton Christopher MM backpack.

Travis Scott
Travis Scott

The eye-catching piece featured a white base with a multicoloured monogram.

Classic monochrome style

Adrien Brody stayed true to classic black with a Louis Vuitton utility jacket, slim trousers, and patent leather boots.

Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody

The actor’s monochromatic look was for sure a front-row standout.

