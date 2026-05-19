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    Bandhani’s main character era: From Cannes to global fashion moments

    After Ralph Lauren faced backlash over its ‘Bandhani-inspired’ skirt, the traditional textile is now having a moment globally

    Updated on: May 19, 2026 6:57 PM IST
    By Ruchika Garg
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    What was the controversy?

    In April 2026, Ralph Lauren launched a 44,800 ($530) ‘Print Cotton Wrap Skirt’, describing it as being inspired by traditional Bandhani tie-dye techniques. Critics across India and the world accused the American brand of cultural appropriation for not mentioning India, Gujarat or Rajasthan, the regions where the centuries-old craft originates, or crediting the artisan communities behind it. Many also pointed out that the skirt appeared machine-printed rather than hand-tie-dyed, reigniting conversations around luxury brands profiting from traditional crafts without proper recognition.

    Filmmaker Karan Johar stepped out in Aomi’s hand-beaded Bandhani trench coat in New York
    Filmmaker Karan Johar stepped out in Aomi’s hand-beaded Bandhani trench coat in New York

    Bandhani trench coat

    During the Met Gala 2026 week in New York, filmmaker Karan Johar stepped out in Aomi’s hand-beaded Bandhani trench coat, a contemporary spin on the traditional textile. The deep red oversized coat featured classic Bandhani tie-dye motifs, paired with wide-legged trousers and a printed scarf, blending Indian craft with dramatic global street-style tailoring.

    Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet in a custom Bandhani saree by Sundarii Handmade
    Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet in a custom Bandhani saree by Sundarii Handmade

    On the Cannes carpet

    Content creator Ishita Mangal walked the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet in a custom Bandhani saree by Sundarii Handmade, complete with a dramatic sweeping trail. The look paired traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern couture, elevated further by a sculptural metallic bodice adorned with pearls, crystals, and ornate detailing that gave the soft Bandhani fabric a futuristic edge.

    Radhika Merchant served effortless festive glamour in a vibrant pink Bandhani kurta set
    Radhika Merchant served effortless festive glamour in a vibrant pink Bandhani kurta set

    An easy-breezy, chatpata look

    At a recent wedding she attended, businesswoman Radhika Merchant served effortless festive glamour in a vibrant pink Bandhani kurta set. In a video shared by Instagram page Ambani Update, she was seen dancing joyfully in the relaxed yet striking ensemble.

    Featuring intricate Bandhani motifs, the outfit balanced traditional craft with an easy silhouette, while silver embroidery and mirror work on the neckline added a festive touch.

    Where to shop unique fits online?

    Beyond the sarees and wraparound skirts, several labels are experimenting with Bandhani in contemporary silhouettes.

    Dyelogue: Avant-garde silk blazers, trench coats and corset lehenga ( 25,000- 85,000)

    Saaksha & Kinni: Micro-pleated dresses and ruffled skirts ( 15,000- 45,000)

    Saundh: Velvet wraps, draped sets and asymmetric jumpsuits (Starting at 5,000)

    • Ruchika Garg
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ruchika Garg

      Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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