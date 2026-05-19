Bandhani’s main character era: From Cannes to global fashion moments

What was the controversy?

In April 2026, Ralph Lauren launched a ₹44,800 ($530) ‘Print Cotton Wrap Skirt’, describing it as being inspired by traditional Bandhani tie-dye techniques. Critics across India and the world accused the American brand of cultural appropriation for not mentioning India, Gujarat or Rajasthan, the regions where the centuries-old craft originates, or crediting the artisan communities behind it. Many also pointed out that the skirt appeared machine-printed rather than hand-tie-dyed, reigniting conversations around luxury brands profiting from traditional crafts without proper recognition.