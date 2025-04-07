Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, Elizabeth Debicki and more: Celebs at the 40th Olivier Awards 2025
The 40th Olivier Awards in London showcased a star-studded affair
Celebrities gathered in London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall for the glamorous 40th Olivier Awards, which is considered the highest honour in British theatre. Take a look.
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett opted for a warm ensemble featuring a grey pleated skirt and a turtle neck jumper. The red edges at the neckline and hemline elevated her look.
Adrien Body and Georgina Chapman
Adrien Body kept it classic with an all black suit, but a large swooping silver and diamond brooch made a statement, while Georgina Chapman channelled old Hollywood glam in a two-toned gown featuring a plunging neckline and a large flower on the skirt.
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki showed up in a white draped gown with a flowy silhouette. The dress had pleats on the bodice that flew down to make a trail.
Beverley Knight and Billy Porter
Beverley Knight walked the red carpet wearing a strapless fitted gown with a peplum-style waist. Her diamond floral headpiece stole the show. Meanwhile, Billy Porter went all out with a brocade leather suit, a large bow at the neck, and a statement tulle headpiece.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell looked stunning in a semi-sheer grey gown with feather details at the bottom and a dazzling silver necklace.