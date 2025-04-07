Menu Explore
Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, Elizabeth Debicki and more: Celebs at the 40th Olivier Awards 2025

ByAkshita Prakash
Apr 07, 2025 12:59 PM IST

The 40th Olivier Awards in London showcased a star-studded affair

Celebrities gathered in London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall for the glamorous 40th Olivier Awards, which is considered the highest honour in British theatre. Take a look.

Celebrities at the 40th Olivier Awards
Celebrities at the 40th Olivier Awards

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett opted for a warm ensemble featuring a grey pleated skirt and a turtle neck jumper. The red edges at the neckline and hemline elevated her look.

Adrien Body and Georgina Chapman

Adrien Body and Georgina Chapman
Adrien Body and Georgina Chapman

Adrien Body kept it classic with an all black suit, but a large swooping silver and diamond brooch made a statement, while Georgina Chapman channelled old Hollywood glam in a two-toned gown featuring a plunging neckline and a large flower on the skirt.

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki showed up in a white draped gown with a flowy silhouette. The dress had pleats on the bodice that flew down to make a trail.

Beverley Knight and Billy Porter

Beverley Knight and Billy Porter
Beverley Knight and Billy Porter

Beverley Knight walked the red carpet wearing a strapless fitted gown with a peplum-style waist. Her diamond floral headpiece stole the show. Meanwhile, Billy Porter went all out with a brocade leather suit, a large bow at the neck, and a statement tulle headpiece.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell looked stunning in a semi-sheer grey gown with feather details at the bottom and a dazzling silver necklace.

