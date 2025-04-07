Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, Elizabeth Debicki and more: Celebs at the 40th Olivier Awards 2025

Celebrities gathered in London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall for the glamorous 40th Olivier Awards, which is considered the highest honour in British theatre. Take a look. Celebrities at the 40th Olivier Awards

Cate Blanchett opted for a warm ensemble featuring a grey pleated skirt and a turtle neck jumper. The red edges at the neckline and hemline elevated her look.

Adrien Body kept it classic with an all black suit, but a large swooping silver and diamond brooch made a statement, while Georgina Chapman channelled old Hollywood glam in a two-toned gown featuring a plunging neckline and a large flower on the skirt.

Elizabeth Debicki showed up in a white draped gown with a flowy silhouette. The dress had pleats on the bodice that flew down to make a trail.

Beverley Knight walked the red carpet wearing a strapless fitted gown with a peplum-style waist. Her diamond floral headpiece stole the show. Meanwhile, Billy Porter went all out with a brocade leather suit, a large bow at the neck, and a statement tulle headpiece.

Naomi Campbell looked stunning in a semi-sheer grey gown with feather details at the bottom and a dazzling silver necklace.