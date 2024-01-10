Celebrities like Ananya Panday to Palak Tiwari are jumping on the barely there blouse bandwagon

Ethereal elegance Bhumi Pednekar in a barely there embellished blouse(Photo: Instagram)

Ananya Panday in a white barely there blouse with a icy blue saree(Photo: Instagram)

For an elegant and family-approving version of the barely there blouse style, emulate actor Ananya Panday’s white blouse with the icy blue saree. It can also double up as a lehenga blouse later and a part of a three-piece set for other occasions. Dewy makeup and nude lips to finish.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Beige reign

Bhumi Pednekar in a barely there embellished blouse(Photo: Instagram)

Give your wedding reception saree a makeover by pairing it with a barely there embellished blouse like actor Bhumi Pednekar. Drape the pallu in the opposite way than how you would normally wear it and let the ends of the pallu fall on the front side. Without wrapping it diagonally, let the deep neckline blouse do all the talking and add tassel fringe sleeves for some drama.

Strapless affair

Disha Patani in an off-shoulder barely there blouse(Photo: Instagram)

If extra is what you are going for, look no further than actor Disha Patani’s look. In a strapless classic barely there blouse, she knows how to raise the temperature. The sequinned number is made for day as well as night festivities.

Gold twist

Nora Fatehi in a square neckline barely there blouse(Photo: Instagram)

Elevate your pre-draped saree by teaming it with a blouse like actor Nora Fatehi’s. With golden embellishments and a square deep neckline, it is a scene-stealer and can be capped off with a choker set and winged liner.

Get it right in white

Shanaya Kapoor in a white embellished barely there blouse(Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Shanaya Kapoor, pick a white net saree and stitch its blouse with a low sweetheart neckline and broad halterneck. Giving the power shoulder effect, contrast the blouse with emerald or ruby stone jewellery.

Dazzling in silver

Palak Tiwari in a halterneck barely there blouse(Photo: Instagram)

For a bonafide desi girl look that is also timeless, copy actor Palak Tiwari’s look in a silver halterneck blouse. The sultry blouse can be styled with numerous solid toned sarees and will be a classic addition to your ethnic wardrobe.