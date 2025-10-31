Luxury with an edge, Studd Muffyn has carved a niche for itself as a bold, premium lifestyle brand. With the launch of its new Pyrite Collection, the label redefines confidence and exclusivity through striking, conversation-starting designs. Check out Studd Muffyn’s daring new collection, which embodies animal motifs

The collection introduces Pyrite Frames: running horses, owl, peacock designs and more. Each piece carries a distinct personality. Pyrites attract abundance and wealth. While running horses symbolise unstoppable energy, the owl reflects wisdom wrapped in elegance. Together, the Pyrite Collection stands as a bold statement of power, luxury, and identity.

The minds behind the brand At the forefront are Paras Tomar (CEO) and Ankur Bhati (CFO), who continue to shape Studd Muffyn into a symbol of premium lifestyle innovation. While Paras, with his dynamic personality, embodies the bold spirit of the brand, Ankur drives strategy and growth with precision. Their combined vision is propelling Studd Muffyn into the spotlight of India’s evolving luxury culture.

Why Pyrite? The essence of Pyrite lies in its strength and shine, qualities mirrored in every new creation of the brand. Designed for those who refuse to blend in, Studd Muffyn’s Pyrite Collection balances durability with daring aesthetics, ensuring every piece becomes a style signature.

What is Pyrite collection? A pyrite collection refers to a personal gathering of pyrite minerals, known for their distinctive brassy yellow, metallic lustre that often leads to them being mistaken for gold and earning them the nickname 'fool's gold'. These collections can include various forms like crystals, clusters, or raw stones, and are popular among mineral enthusiasts due to their abundance, affordability, and unique cubic crystal structures.

A bold future ahead With the Pyrite Collection setting new benchmarks, Studd Muffyn continues its mission to create lifestyle essentials that reflect personality, power, and pride.

For more details, visit the website.

