Children's Day: Why are adults falling for all things child-like and cute again?

The answer is not nostalgia. Adults are now rediscovering their inner child, and Children’s Day, today, is the perfect excuse to celebrate it. This trend is called kidulting, and it is all about playful accessories, whimsical fashion, collectable toys, and experiences that bring joy and freedom back into daily life.

Do you ever scroll through Instagram and pause at a handbag decked with a tiny rainbow, a miniature chocolate bar, or even a puppy charm and wonder why adults are suddenly obsessed with toys again?

Double-income, no-kids households are leading the way, prioritising small indulgences over traditional responsibilities like marriage and homeownership.

The numbers reflect the shift. According to a 2024 Circana report, adults over 18 are now the fastest-growing group in the toy market, with sales up 5.5 per cent in the past two years. Collectable toys, including Labubus, Legos, Pokémon cards, quirky bag charms, and miniatures, are no longer just for kids. Tiny joys are turning into a booming business. Apart from toys, adults are also embracing stickers and cartoon-themed parties.