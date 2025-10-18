Dhanteras Special| Gold glows, silver shines: Festive jewellery trends to rock

Rock it with emeralds Bengaluru-based jewellery designer Vinita Randeep Ashok says these stones are reigning supreme this season. “The bigger the jewel, the better,” she says. With celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha flaunting green emeralds, this gemstone continues to define elegance — from kundan chokers and statement earrings to layered neckpieces. Buying precious metals is an enduring tradition

All eyes on matte, oxidised finishes According to Radhika Chitalia, owner of Joules by Radhika in Mumbai, antique-style matte finishes like Genelia Deshmukh’s earrings are in the spotlight. “Available in gold, silver or platinum, it complements vintage and modern ensembles,” Radhika explains, adding, “The texture enhances craftsmanship for understated luxury.”



Silver and light jewellery pieces

For those looking to invest smart this Diwali, experts recommend a balanced approach that doesn’t compromise on style. “Silver is emerging as a popular alternative as a variety of designs are available,” says Gaffy Garg, owner of Delhi-based Beera Jewellers. He suggests, “Buyers should purchase only from certified jewellers and check for the BIS hallmark to ensure purity.”



Heritage meets contemporary

Jewellery designer Sangeeta Rode, founder of House of Aekaya, notes that the current mood celebrates the fusion of vintage pieces with modern flair. “While delicate chains and studs remain popular, celebs and influencers alike are layering chains with heritage lockets or stacking mixed-metal neckpieces,” says Sangeeta, who has designed pieces for mythological shows.



Motifs that remain timeless

Gaffy Garg highlights a growing demand for motif-based designs like these earrings worn by Sonam A Kapoor. “Deities, lotuses, elephants, peacock and paisleys are trending,” he shares. “They carry deep symbolism and are available across a range of pieces, from chokers weighing 10gm to 80 gm.” This blend ensures these classics remain evergreen.



Jewellers and designers say



Consumers are opting for lighter pieces or trading in old gold and silver. The latter has surged as the native metal of choice, thanks to its value and affordability.

Gaffy Garg, Owner of Beera Jewellers



Clients are redesigning heirloom jewellery, adding emeralds and pearls for a contemporary twist.

Sangeeta rode, Founder of House of Aekaya



The matte-antique finish available in all gold colours (yellow, white, rose) as well as other metals (silver, platinum), reflects a popular current styling trend because it pairs well with both vintage and modern ensemble.

Radhika Chitalia, Owner of Joules by Radhika