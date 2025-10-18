Dhanteras special: Indian jewels that bridge past and present

These Indian jewellery classics aren't just accessories; they are stories of culture and heritage, reimagined for a younger generation. Saggi Phull and Dejhoor: Indian jewels that bridge past and present Bugadi

Bugadi is a traditional ear ornament named after a clove stick for its resemblance.

Bugadi in Maharashtra, Bugudi in Karnataka and Koppu in Tamil Nadu, it is a traditional ear ornament named after a clove stick for its resemblance. Worn on the helix, it features a thin, hollow plug with a screw, secured by small balls at both ends. Its designs range from temple-top (Kalashin) and disc Bugadi to peacock-inspired (Mayur) motifs, reflecting the rich artistry of the regions. Primarily worn by traditional communities, the Bugadi gained recognition through the Marathi song "Bugadi Majhi Sandli Ga" from the 1959 film Sangtye Aika. This piece from Amama Jewels offers a bold reinterpretation, blending Afghan motifs with traditional aesthetics to create a fresh perspective. Saggi Phull

The Saggi Phull or engagement flower is a head ornament, takes the top spot in the Punjabi jewellery tradition.

The Saggi Phull (engagement flower), a head ornament, takes the top spot in the Punjabi jewellery tradition. It features a central dome, often made of gold or silver, adorned with intricate floral patterns and embellishments such as gemstones or pearls. It symbolises femininity, prosperity, and marital bliss, and is often a cherished family heirloom passed down through generations. "Traditionally, the Saggi Phull was tied with a thread behind the head to hold a heavy dupatta. We've redesigned it as a hairband, making it more wearable and modern," says Poonam Malik, founder, Totapari. Gamkharu

Gamkharu is a bangle, worn during weddings and cultural events in Assam, symbolising marital status and cultural heritage.

"Gam" in Assamese roughly refers to the wrist or hand, and "Kharu" refers to a bangle. Crafted from gold or silver, this wide, flat bangle is adorned with intricate motifs such as floral designs, geometric patterns, and traditional Assamese symbols like Jaapi (traditional conical hat) and Gamosa (traditional textile). Gamkharu is worn during weddings and cultural events in Assam, symbolising marital status and cultural heritage. Founder of Kharikajai, Shivani Sharma, says, “Gamkharu's beauty lies in its versatility. Whether paired with ethnic attire or styled as a chunky cuff with modern outfits, it makes a bold statement.” Dejhoor

Dejhoor is a traditional ear ornament worn by Kashmiri Pandit women, symbolising marital status and cultural identity.

A traditional ear ornament worn by Kashmiri Pandit women, it symbolises marital status and cultural identity. Suspended from the ear by a red thread, Dejhoor, worn from the day before marriage, is later replaced with a gold chain known as an ath, provided by the bride's in-laws. Traditionally crafted from gold, it features a hexagonal motif, representing Shiva and Shakti. Tuhina Goyal, founder, House of Tuhina, says, "Our Dejhoor earrings are a modern take on this traditional adornment, infusing fine mirror work. It's about bridging past and present with timeless and effortlessly wearable pieces. Mohar Mala

The tribal heirloom Mohar Mala is an indicator of marriage, wealth and prosperity, incorporating old coins (sikka) into its design.

The tribal heirloom is an indicator of marriage, wealth and prosperity. The piece incorporates old coins (sikka) into its design. Made of gold or silver, it is worn by the tribal community in Chhattisgarh, and also crafted in Rajasthan by local artisans. They have often served as a way for families to pass down wealth in the form of gold. Aavriti R Jain, founder of Dhora, says, "Growing up in Rajasthan, I was surrounded by stories of these pieces, each coin carrying a legacy. I wanted to revive this tradition for today, honouring its roots while making it relevant for modern wardrobes." She adds, "Younger audiences love it as a statement accessory. A centuries-old tradition is finding a place in contemporary styling.” Skeypuk

Skeypuk is a bib-style necklace that showcases intricate beadwork crafted from materials such as coral, turquoise, silver, and metal medallions.