Dia Mirza Rekhi: Style is a reflection of your journey, your individual voice

Dia Mirza Rekhi's style is in a league of it's own. Not the one to copy or imitate others, she has, right from the beginning of her professional journey, aimed to be original. And been conscious of associating herself only with films and people who align with her vision, rather than for the sake of it. Outfit: Rohit Bal Jewellery: Kishandas & Co. Dia stands out in a signature black jacket from Rohit Bal’s ICW collection, Kashgul, embellished with vivid floral embroidery that echoes the lush beauty of Kashmir. Her look is perfectly punctuated with a statement choker by Kishandas & Co., strung with rubies, pearls, and glistening diamond clusters.

Outfit: Jayanti Reddy Jewellery: Kishandas & Co. She wears a mint green peplum-sharara set by Jayanti Reddy, brought to life with hand-embroidered sequins and delicate floral threadwork. The look is elevated with statement emerald and diamond jewellery from Kishandas & Co.

Her fashion and lifestyle choices too go deeper than surface level. “Style and wellness are most certainly deeply connected. Style is really a reflection of your journey, it’s an individual voice that you have,” says the 43-year-old.

Outfit: Tulsi by Neeru Kumar The actor is a vision in a deep purple lehenga set by Tulsi, crafted in lustrous Uppada silk with intricate zari and patra embroidery. The flowing silhouette moves with graceful ease, while the blouse is detailed with ornate embroidery along the sleeves and back.

As an actor, looking good on screen is critical. With the looks she possesses, Dia's face card has always been strong. She credits it all to her genes, but reveals she has changed a bit, “I am just so lucky to be blessed with great DNA, that I have taken so much for granted. I have only recently started doing facials, once in three months. I would not do it before that. I am now in my 40s, and recognize that I need to take more care of my skin.”

Outfit: SABE by Sanil & Beenu Makhija Jewellery: Kays Jewels She looks radiant in a green-gold net jacket with dabka, resham and applique work, paired with a pre-draped georgette saree and corset blouse. The yellow sapphire and diamond set from Kays Jewels adds warmth and light.

Dia, reflecting on the one constant in her sartorial journey, says, "From my Miss Asia Pacific days to now, I have always been drawn to simplicity, to our rich, cultural heritage, beauty of our handicrafts. That’s why what I wear reflects story of our craftsmanship and textiles.

Outfit: Rishi & Soujit Jewellery: Kays Jewels Dia wears a midnight blue jacquard satin set with a structured overlap waistcoat and draped skirt, detailed with oxidised grey bead embroidery. She completes the look with diamond jewellery from Kays Jewels.

Creative Direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra

Photographer: Abheet Gidwani

Stylist: Theia Tekchandaney

Hair and makeup: Shraddha Mishra

Location: ITC Grand Central Mumbai