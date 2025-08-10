Dia Mirza Rekhi: Style is a reflection of your journey, your individual voice

Actor Dia Mirza Rekhi, in a shoot with HT City Showstoppers, shares her take on personal style, self-care in her 40s, and appreciation of Indian craftsmanship.
Dia Mirza Rekhi's style is in a league of it's own. Not the one to copy or imitate others, she has, right from the beginning of her professional journey, aimed to be original. And been conscious of associating herself only with films and people who align with her vision, rather than for the sake of it.
Her fashion and lifestyle choices too go deeper than surface level. “Style and wellness are most certainly deeply connected. Style is really a reflection of your journey, it’s an individual voice that you have,” says the 43-year-old.
As an actor, looking good on screen is critical. With the looks she possesses, Dia's face card has always been strong. She credits it all to her genes, but reveals she has changed a bit, “I am just so lucky to be blessed with great DNA, that I have taken so much for granted. I have only recently started doing facials, once in three months. I would not do it before that. I am now in my 40s, and recognize that I need to take more care of my skin.”
Dia, reflecting on the one constant in her sartorial journey, says, "From my Miss Asia Pacific days to now, I have always been drawn to simplicity, to our rich, cultural heritage, beauty of our handicrafts. That’s why what I wear reflects story of our craftsmanship and textiles.