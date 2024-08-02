 Discover the perfect wedding look at the FDCI Wedding Weekend - Hindustan Times
Discover the perfect wedding look at the FDCI Wedding Weekend

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 02, 2024 03:38 PM IST

Wedding Weekend will feature top designers, couturiers, and jewelers showcasing their latest collections at Taj Palace from August 3-5.

An extravaganza like no other, the Wedding Weekend will feature the latest collections from top designers, couturiers, and jewellers from August 3 to August 5 at the Taj Palace, Delhi. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with the designers and shop for their favourite collections. Prospective brides and grooms can make the most of the occasion and find wedding lehengas, sherwanis, bandhgalas along with unique jewellery pieces

Guests will have the opportunity to interact with the designers and shop for their favourite collections.

