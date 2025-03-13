Divyanka Tripathi: It’s fun to break fashion rules on Holi

For actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Holi is associated with childhood memories — playing with colours from morning till “dead tired to lift a finger”, relishing festive delicacies, and spending the day with loved ones. In a special shoot with HT City Showstoppers, the 40-year-old takes a nostalgic dive into her favourite memories. Divyanka glows in a peach-pink saree with delicate sequins and floral motifs from Asha Gautam. A shimmer blouse and elegant pieces from Rubans and Vasundhara Jewelry tie the look together.

“On the day of Holika Dahan, we’d visit our elders and all family members in town, and offer them Paan and home-made sweets and savouries. We would finish it off by having kadhi chawal for lunch with an extra dose of gujiyas,” she shares.

The actor, recently seen in web series The Magic Of Shiri (2024), feels that “comfort is key for Holi”: “I usually go for a breathable white kurta with denims or cotton palazzos. A pair of sunglasses and minimal accessories complete the look.”

Talk festive fashion and she is quick to pipe, “Holi is all about having fun without worrying about fashion rules.” While the classic white “makes celebrations even more vibrant”, she believes multi-coloured outfits “reflect the spirit of the festival”.

Outfits: asha gautam earrings: Rubans Divyanka in a cream saree woven beautifully with red, pink, and gold geometric patterns. A bold red blouse adds a striking contrast, while dazzling earrings lend the perfect finishing touch

Her love for sarees, too, emerged as she anchored for local channels on Holi, dressed in her mum’s silks. “I’d give insights into the importance of the festival and its rituals, visiting pandals where festivities would be on in full fervour to cover them,” she recalls, adding, “My mum would carefully drape the sarees on me, securing them with enough pins so that the saree wouldn’t succumb to my energy.”

Dressing up and fashion are an integral part of her life as an actor, and she insists, “There’s an unspoken expectation to look stylish, even on casual days. But I’ve learnt to balance it. Fashion should be fun, not forced.”

Divyanka, who is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, feels that her fashion sense is a reflection of her evolving personality. “I used to lean towards classic and timeless styles, but now I experiment with different cuts, textures, and silhouettes that bring out different facets of me. I’ve always been intrigued by edgy, high-fashion statement pieces — the kind that push designers’ creative boundaries. I haven’t fully embraced them, yet. Maybe one day, I’ll take that leap,” the actor signs off.

Creative Director: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Stylist: Sameer Katariya

Photographer: Deepak Das

Hair and Makeup: Iksha Iyer

Talent Coordination: Yashika Mathur

Production: Zahera Kayanat

Location: The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake