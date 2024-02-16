Don't think I have the guts to go under the knife: Adah Sharma

For actor Adah Sharma, being true to herself has been her mantra for surviving in the industry. Be it ‘looking too Indian’ or ‘having thick eyebrows’, she has learnt how to rise above such statements and celebrate her individuality. Adah Sharma is wearing a pink organza saree with a full-sleeve puff blouse and a statement diamond and emerald neckpiece from Naulakha Jewellers(Photo: Smriti Jha)

“When I started off, people tried to make me a version of someone successful. I guess they do that to be helpful but it’s wrong,” explains the 31-year-old, who made her debut in 2008 with the film 1920.

Adah Sharma shines in a striking bangle and statement diamond and emerald neckpiece from Naulakha Jewellers, an organza saree from Summer by Priyanka and a puff-sleeve blouse from Asha Gautam(Photo: Smriti Jha)

Tuning out the outside noise is what helped Sharma own her truth. In a world where actors often seek cosmetic procedures, Sharma likes to keep it real. “I don’t think I have the guts to go under the knife. A wisdom tooth removal itself can get me stressed and I get fever and an upset stomach thinking about it. But, I guess to each their own,” she quips.

Adah Sharma dons an ivory sharara set from Reynu Taandon(Photo: Smriti Jha)

On rejection, the Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) actor believes that “if someone wants to reject you, they will find a reason to”. “I’ve been rejected many times. The reasons they give to reject you are also sometimes bizarre. But then I got cast in 1920 and played Liza, who was not an Indian girl, so it’s a testament to that,” she tells us.

While the actor is no stranger to having her looks scrutinised on social media, she knows that changing oneself based on the opinions of others is futile.

“I’m okay with changing my eyebrows for a role that demands it. In The Kerala Story (2023), I played a Malayali girl so I could keep the baby hair on my forehead and leave my thick eyebrows as it is. My next film needs me to have unkempt eyebrows, so now I brush them outwards. However, thinking that you’ll be cast in films by changing it in real life because it will look like everyone else’s is silly. And I was that silly person for sometime,” she admits.

Her take on fashion? Having fun while staying comfy. “For personal celebrations, I prefer dressing up in comfortable clothes. Mostly, I steal my mum’s clothes. But if it’s a public event, then I am okay with leaving my comfort zone and have fun with it. I believe fashion should always be fun and not an activity where you feel pressured,” Sharma ends.

