Durga Puja special Red, gold, clay: The Jewels of Pujo this year

The clink of red-and-white bangles, the shimmer of gold against crisp sarees, the earthy grain of terracotta — jewellery for Durga Puja is not just an accessory, it is a ritual. Each piece worn during the festivities is a prayer in metal, stone or clay, carrying stories of faith, heritage and the women who wore them before. This year, as the air fills with the rhythm of dhak, the look is a fusion of old and new. Jewellery for Durga Puja (Representational purpose)

Shakha Pola: Symbols of Blessing No Puja ensemble is complete without the sacred Shakha Pola, the red-and-white conch shell bangles that mark marital bliss and prosperity. “They are worn with reverence as a symbol of cultural identity,” notes fashion stylist-designer Romaa Agarwal. Paired with the classic red-and-white saree, they remain the most iconic emblem of Bengal’s festive style.

Jewels with a Royal Echo Beyond the bangles, Bengal’s past lingers in every ornament. The choker necklace, often silver with a gold polish, recalls regal courts, while the Kolke Pata necklace, with its delicate Victorian-inspired leaf motifs, offers divine grace. The taira tikli, a band-like head ornament, frames the face with traditional splendour. For a queen-like aura, the Kaan Pasha earrings are unmatched: gem-studded, covering the ear, and bold enough to make a statement without the drag of heavy danglers.