Floral sarees to inspire your spring wardrobe

Festive glam Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a vibrant Torani organza saree in shades of pink, yellow and teal. The floral embroidered spaghetti strap blouse adds a playfull touch, while colourful accessories complete her festive look. Her half-up hairstyle and smoky eyes with a pop of pink lipstick make for a glamorous finish. Bollywood actresses are embracing floral prints, breezy fabrics in their recent saree looks.

Bold chic

Rani Mukherji makes a striking statement in a black and red floral saree with a daring plunging neckline. The unconventional choice to pair the saree with black boots gives the look an edgy touch. She keeps her makeup classic with kohl-rimmed eyes, highlighted cheeks, and a flawless blush.

Flirty florals

Jahnvi Kapoor serves major vintage vibes in a breezy tangerine floral saree, the light fabric making it an instant classic for spring

.A wide sweetheart neckline blouse with a trendy oversized back bow adds a touch of coquettish charm. Her voluminous 90s-inspired blowout, sharp eyeliner and subtle makeup create a naturally glam look.

Coral cascade

Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in an orange saree adorned with lively floral patterns. The ensemble exudes an effortlessly elegant vibe, with a plain blouse that perfectly complements the printed fabric. Opting for minimal makeup and loose, natural waves, she allows the saree to take the spotlight

Scarlet sway

Taapsee Pannu is a breath of fresh air in a floral saree by Shilpsutra. The delicate red borders and handpainted flowers cascade beautifully down the fabric. She pairs the saree with a matching blouse for a touch of vibrance. Her soft glam makeup and red lips complete the romantic look.