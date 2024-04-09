Floral sarees to inspire your spring wardrobe
Spring has sprung and Bollywood is blooming with saree looks. Take inspo from these celebs for breezy fabrics to look fresh and floral this season
Festive glam
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a vibrant Torani organza saree in shades of pink, yellow and teal. The floral embroidered spaghetti strap blouse adds a playfull touch, while colourful accessories complete her festive look. Her half-up hairstyle and smoky eyes with a pop of pink lipstick make for a glamorous finish.
Bold chic
Rani Mukherji makes a striking statement in a black and red floral saree with a daring plunging neckline. The unconventional choice to pair the saree with black boots gives the look an edgy touch. She keeps her makeup classic with kohl-rimmed eyes, highlighted cheeks, and a flawless blush.
Flirty florals
Jahnvi Kapoor serves major vintage vibes in a breezy tangerine floral saree, the light fabric making it an instant classic for spring
.A wide sweetheart neckline blouse with a trendy oversized back bow adds a touch of coquettish charm. Her voluminous 90s-inspired blowout, sharp eyeliner and subtle makeup create a naturally glam look.
Coral cascade
Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in an orange saree adorned with lively floral patterns. The ensemble exudes an effortlessly elegant vibe, with a plain blouse that perfectly complements the printed fabric. Opting for minimal makeup and loose, natural waves, she allows the saree to take the spotlight
Scarlet sway
Taapsee Pannu is a breath of fresh air in a floral saree by Shilpsutra. The delicate red borders and handpainted flowers cascade beautifully down the fabric. She pairs the saree with a matching blouse for a touch of vibrance. Her soft glam makeup and red lips complete the romantic look.