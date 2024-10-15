From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ananya Panday, celebs show how burgundy is perfect for trans-seasonal dressing

Corporate girly Burgundy is a versatile colour that will help you dress for all seasons(Photos: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a burgundy faux leather shirt wrap dress(Photo: Instagram)

For a bold yet snazzy move, take inspiration from actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and slip into a burgundy faux leather shirt wrap dress. This perfect workwear fit can be paired with black gladiator heels and a tote bag for an effortless day-to-night look.

Quiet luxury loving

Alia Bhatt dons a deep burgundy midi dress(Photo: Instagram)

If you are looking for that perfect date night fit, consider a versatile burgundy dress like actor Alia Bhatt. With an off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline and body-hugging silhouette, the midi dress ranks high on the classy girl dressing radar. Complete it with a clean girl glam and a statement arm candy.

School girl streetwear

Ananya Panday opts for a burgundy colour oversized jumper and pleated micro mini skirt(Photo: Instagram)

Like actor Ananya Panday, opt for a burgundy colour oversized jumper for a chic casual style. Style it with a pleated micro mini skirt in camel colour. From college lectures to cafe hopping, this fit is perfect for the Gen Z aesthetic, as you finish off with crew socks and chunky loafers.

A cas statement

Sanya Malhotra goes for a burgundy-hued top (Photo: Instagram)

From running errands to movie dates, don a casual sweetheart neckline top like actor Sanya Malhotra. Perfect for people with warm skin undertone, you can wear it with a high-waisted black denim or skirt with a high slit and boots.

Festive drama

Like Pooja Hegde, slip into a velvet salwar suit in burgundy for the festive season(Photo: Instagram)

With the ongoing festive season, jump on the burgundy bandwagon and mix things up with a velvet salwar suit set. Like actor Pooja Hegde, keep it glamorous in a full-sleeved mirror work kurta in the deep oxblood shade, and pyjama and dupatta in contrasting shades from the same family.

Sensual sass

A burgundy dress like actor Malavika Mohanan’s is perfect for date nights(Photo: Instagram)

Be it first dates or celebratory dinners, a one-shoulder burgundy dress like actor Malavika Mohanan’s will always come in handy as a classic saviour. Cinched at the waist with a draped silhouette, it can be further elevated with silver stilettos and melt earrings and hand cuffs.

Co-ord case

Like Alaya F, a burgundy co-ord set is perfect to lounge around at home(Photo: Instagram)

Lounge around on your holidays or at home in a burgundy co-ord set like actor Alaya F. Invest in a linen ensemble that is perfect for trans-seasonal dressing and can be styled in multiple ways separately.

Style it right

For a minimal approach, choose a monochrome outfit and add one burgundy piece like a blazer, handbag, scarf or belt. It’s a subtle yet powerful way to introduce depth and sophistication without being too bold.

Opt for a deep burgundy coloured, tailored blazers, pencil skirts or structured trousers for work. Pair a burgundy blouse with neutral shades like beige, grey, or white to strike the right balance between professional and stylish.

For the festive season, go for a rich burgundy lehenga, saree or anarkali with gold or silver accents. The deep tone will make you stand out, while the metallic detailing will add festive flair. You can also layer a lighter outfit with a burgundy dupatta or shawl for an elegant contrast.

Deep-coloured lipsticks, nail paints, or even eye shadows can be a subtle yet impactful way to incorporate rich burgundy tones into your daily style.

A deep-coloured handbag, velvet clutch, or bold heels can elevate your outfit without being overwhelming. Jewellery pieces like emerald or amethyst statement earrings or rings, adds a regal touch to both casual and formal attire.

Inputs by stylist Romi Choudhary