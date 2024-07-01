Glow like your beau: Return of the boyfriend blush

TikToker and makeup artist Mallory Osses first popularised the look with a video of a much younger and ruddy-cheeked Prince Harry

Just when you think you’ve mastered the art of the smoky eye or the perfect winged liner, a fresh wave washes over, demanding your attention. The latest trend to take the internet by storm — courtesy TikToker and makeup artist Mallory Osses — isn’t about a groundbreaking new product or a mind-blowing technique but rather a nostalgic return to a 90s favourite: boyfriend blush.

Rest assured, it’s not about borrowing your partner’s blush unlike ‘boyfriend jeans’. Instead, it’s about mimicking the natural, flushed look of cheeks marked by emotions, creating a fresh and bright appearance without needing layers of makeup in a way that emulates a flustered man.

BLAST FROM A PAST WITH A TWIST

Makeup artist Meenakshi says, “This season, it’s all about achieving a healthy flush. Think of a post-workout glow, like you’ve just conquered the gym — similar to your boyfriend.”

Boyfriend blush extends lower, spreading from under your cheekbones towards your nose and ears. It aims to create a sporty, slightly flushed look reminiscent of Prince Harry, Prince William or even their late mother, Princess Diana.

ACHIEVING THE BLUSH

The key to boyfriend blush lies in the placement, not the colour itself. Ditch the traditional application on the apples of your cheeks. Instead, focus on a specific area: under the cheekbone. Apply the blush in a distinctive triangular shape for a natural, healthy glow. The final step is to blend it out with a brush to achieve a seamless, diffused effect.

This technique, according to Meenakshi, and countless users who’ve tried it, offers a major benefit: it flatters all face shapes. Whether you have an oval, round or heart-shaped face, you can achieve the boyfriend blush look. The only difference is the size of the triangle you create, allowing you to customise the look to your unique features. The perfect shade depends on your skin tone. Cool complexions rock pinks and roses, while warm tones shine with corals and peaches. Neutral skin? You’ve got the most play and can experiment with more colours. While orange blush can look good for most people, be careful not to apply it all over your cheeks or it might look unnatural. Similarly, purple blush might be too bold for this trend. Classic pinks, corals, or even brown blush are good options.