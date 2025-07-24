HTCity Showstoppers Wed in India Awards 2025 are here!

What’s the only thing bigger than the big, fat Indian wedding? The Wed in India Awards night! The best in the wedding business will be chosen through a combination of jury deliberation and reader polls(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Think big-fat-wedding energy meets red carpet elegance. From carats in kilos to custom couture, planners to performers—only the crème de la crème will be honoured at the Wed in India Awards 2025, this is the definitive celebration of India’s first luxury wedding awards.

So polish that bling, step into your finest, and put on a show—because this time, you’re being judged!

The best in the wedding business will be chosen through a combination of jury deliberation and reader polls.

Jury for HTCity Showstoppers Wed in India Awards 2025:

Karan Johar, Filmmaker

Sussanne Khan, Entrepreneur

Kalyani Saha Chawla, Entrepreneur

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI

Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor (Lifestyle), Hindustan Times

Nominees for HTCity Showstoppers Wed in India Awards 2025:

Best Wedding Photographer & Videographer

Joseph Radhik

He is globally acclaimed for his storytelling in wedding photos and videos. Weddings that put him on the global map include Radhika–Anant Ambani and Anushka Sharma–Virat Kohli.

Vishal Punjabi – The Wedding Filmer

A pioneer of cinematic wedding films in India, Vishal Punjabi’s Heartbeats was the first Indian wedding film screened internationally. He’s captured iconic celeb weddings, like Anushka-Virat Kohli and won multiple awards for his craft.

House On The Clouds

Founded by Siddharth Sharma, House on the Clouds is a studio that has shot celeb weddings like Alia Bhatt–Ranbir Kapoor’s and Kiara–Sidharth’s. Their dreamy, editorial storytelling style has made them a coveted choice of every couple.

Best Wedding Invites

Itccha Talreja Designs

She is a leader in luxury wedding stationery. Starting in 2015 with custom invites for friends, she gained recognition for designing celebrity wedding invites. Clients include Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha, Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani

Radhika Pitti Studio

Radhika Pitti in Hyderabad specialises in bespoke luxury wedding invitations. Known for intricate boxed and video invites for high-profile events like PV Sindhu’s wedding, her studio merges print and digital e-invites with packaging and corporate branding.

Entertainment Design Co.

The Entertainment Design Co. co-founded by Kapil and Sandy Khurana excels in luxurious, handcrafted bespoke wedding invitations—elevating cultural richness through artful materials and techniques. Notably, they designed the iconic, immersive invite for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

Best Wedding Couture Designer – Western

Rimzim Dadu

Rimzim is known for her luxury haute couture, experimental handcrafted pieces often overlapping with art

Amit Aggarwal

Celebrated for his avant-garde couture that fuses industrial materials with traditional craftsmanship, his sculptural silhouettes have been worn by style icons like Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani.

Shantnu & Nikhil

This designer duo is where heritage meets structured, avant-garde silhouettes. Their designerwear has been sported by actors such as Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor

Best Wedding Couture Designer – Indian

Tarun Tahiliani

He designs the right mix of traditional weaves and modern drapes. His elegant, structured couture has changed the face of Indian bridal wear.

Manish Malhotra

Every bride’s dream, Manish Malhotra is the dazzling doyen of Indian couture, where opulence meets artistry, and heritage is draped in unapologetic glamour and gravitas.

JJ Valaya

JJ Valaya is celebrated for his opulent bridal couture that draws deeply from India’s regal heritage and artisanal handlooms, fusing grandeur with modern sophistication.

Best Wedding Planner

Evolve Weddings

They specialise in customised destination and themed weddings offering seamless execution, client-focused luxury wedding solutions.

Seven Steps

They are known to have created ultra‑luxury weddings for actors like Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla. Renowned for bespoke design, lavish décor, global destinations, and flawless execution.

WeddingLine

They transform blank venues into unforgettable wedding masterpieces. With a global team of planners and creatives, they craft bespoke celebrations that reflect the couple’s story in the most beautiful way.

Best Wedding Sweet Treats

Saugaat by Bikanervala

Saugaat is a by-order-only gifting boutique from the House of Bikanervala. It has been featured in celebrity weddings and high-end gifting.

Meethi

Meethi is known for reinventing Indian mithai with contemporary elegance, luxe packaging, and artisanal flavours.

Nihira

The brand reimagines Indian mithai with modern twists like boozy laddoos and edible flower barfis.

Best Wedding Jewellery

Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons

Established in 1987 in Kolkata, Nemichand Bamalwa & Sons, revolutionised India’s jewellery industry with genuine 22/22K gold purity pieces crafted like pure art.

Raj Mahtani Couture Jewels

From the legacy of Satramdas Dhalamal (est. 1880), Raj Mahtani Couture Jewels is known for couture-inspired, bespoke jewellery.

Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas

It is a luxury jewellery house in Jaipur since 1940, known for vibrant gemstones and bold jadau and art-deco designs.

Best Wedding Caterer

Saltt Catering

Founded in 2006 by Sammir and Sachin Gogia, Saltt Catering is known for its gourmet excellence. Under Pooja Gogia, it expanded into luxury events and artistic dessert gifting for weddings

Sage and Saffron

Launched in 2012 by Chef Aditi Dugar in Mumbai, Sage & Saffron brings Michelin-level finesse to Indian luxury catering. Known for immersive tablescapes and bespoke menus, the brand caters to high-profile families and celebrity weddings.

Purple Plate

Established in 2017 by Ishaan Kapoor in Delhi, The Purple Plate is celebrated for its global fusion menus, refined presentation, and standout hospitality, redefining modern wedding catering.

Best Destination for Resort Weddings

Goa

Sun-kissed beaches, Portuguese charm, and luxury resorts make Goa a celeb-favourite wedding spot, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani included.

Kerala

Lush backwaters, beaches, and heritage resorts make Kerala ideal for culturally rich, intimate or grand celebrations.

Uttarakhand

Himalayan views, luxury resorts and spiritual serenity make Uttarakhand perfect for nature lovers seeking a majestic wedding setting.

Best Wedding Makeup Artist

Shradha Luthra

Known for creating soft, flawless bridal looks, Shraddha has worked with celebrity influencer brides such as Alanna Panday and Aaliyah Kashyap.

Meera Sakhrani

Meera is loved for her natural, skin-focused makeup technique. She is every bride’s favourite in India and even for international destination weddings.

Mallika Bhat

This celebrity bridal makeup artist gained fame working closely with actors Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Mira Rajput and Sonam Kapoor. She displayed flawless glam and bridal artistry.

Best Wedding Decor

Yogesh Popat

Architect-turned-visionary, Yogesh Popat, leads YPD Weddings Worldwide. He is known for his work at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

Devika Narain

Founder of Devika Narain & Company, Devika earned three Wezoree Awards and global acclaim with intimate celebrity weddings (e.g., Virat–Anushka). She began as “Unreal Bride” blogger, shaping boho-luxury wedding trends in India

Aroosi Events

Launched by Ashima Arora and Rasmeen Sawhney, Aroosi crafts bespoke luxury weddings from New Delhi. Known for personalized designs across global destinations, they deliver deeply emotional and meticulously curated wedding experiences

Best Wedding Property

Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

Perched on a hilltop, this Nizam-era palace with Italian marble and Venetian chandeliers hosted many celebrity weddings.

Suryaagarh, Jaisalmer

A desert-fort palace fusing Rajput, Mughal, and modern styles, Suryaagarh gained fame after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s 2023 wedding, becoming a top celebrity wedding destination.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

With 26-acre gardens, Art Deco interiors, and Taj hospitality, this regal venue hosted Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding—ideal for grand celebrations of up to 900 guests.

Best Destination for Heritage Weddings

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is perfect for heritage weddings, with majestic venues like Ahilya Fort (Maheshwar), Orchha Fort, Jahaz Mahal (Mandu), Usha Kiran Palace (Gwalior), and Jehan Numa Palace (Bhopal), blending royalty and serenity.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan is the epitome of royal grandeur with palatial venues like Umaid Bhawan and City Palace. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal held their iconic weddings here, making it the go-to for regal celebrations.

Telangana

Telangana blends royal palaces, vibrant culture, and rich cuisine with modern luxury. Hyderabad’s iconic venues like Falaknuma Palace and Chowmahalla make it a regal, well-connected choice for destination weddings.

Best Wedding Singer

Sidharth Mohan

Renowned for his soulful voice and spiritual renditions, he has performed at high-profile weddings. His devotional depth adds unmatched grace to wedding celebrations.

Ankit Batra

This musical innovator pioneered ‘Musical Pheras’ led by soulful raaga. He has solemnised weddings for the families like ambanis and Birlas. He also performed at actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chaddha’s wedding.

Mohit Chopra

His soulful voice and versatility have made him a top choice for luxury weddings. He has been creating the right wedding ambience at many high-profile events through his performances.

Best Wedding Gifting

The Mansion

The Mansion offers premium, bespoke wedding gifting with curated hampers, luxury brands, and personalised touches.

Purple Bird

Purple Bird is known for its thoughtfully curated Made‑in‑India luxury hampers, bespoke in‑room gifting solutions, elegant invitation and return‑favour options.

Momentz

Since 1985, Momentz has led luxury wedding gifting with high-end silverware, crystal, and bespoke favours and gifts. They are known for craftsmanship and innovation.

Best Wedding Band

Chawla Band

Delhi’s iconic wedding band since 1973, Chawla Band’s famed vibrant ‘dhol and band’ baraats, complete with baggi and ghori services, have been enlisted by the likes of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Jea Band

Jea Band has been making people dance at weddings since 1936. Their energetic beats, foot-tapping dhaps, decorated baggis are on every barat’s wishlist.

Shiv Mohan Band

Established in Delhi in 1963, Shiv Mohan Band has more than 200 musicians with them. They’ve infused line into countless weddings and high-profile events.

Most Favourite Proposal Rings

Caratlane

CaratLane offers exquisite designs, certified quality, and personalised options, ensuring every wedding ring beautifully symbolises unique love stories and lasts a lifetime.

Forevermark Jewellery

Forevermark is a De Beers diamond brand known for responsibly sourced, hand‑selected natural diamonds. Less than 1% qualify, inscribed invisibly. Renowned for rarity and ethical elegance.

Bluestone

BlueStone has an extensive design collection and customisation options. Their commitment to certified, ethically sourced diamonds, ensures every couple finds their perfect, unique symbol of love.lly sourced diamonds, ensuring every couple finds their perfect, unique symbol of love.

Click here and vote. Let your favourites shine as the true icons. Winners will be selected through a combination of a readers’ poll and jury vote. Voting lines close mid-night on July 24th.