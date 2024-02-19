Iconic fashion moments that created all the buzz in the year 1999

Flashing pink Uma Thurman in a two-piece Chanel ball gown for the 1999 Academy Awards(Photo: Instagram)

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow stole the show at the 71st Academy Awards when she arrived in a bubble gum pink gown by Ralph Lauren. The dreamy number was credited with bringing the colour pink back to the limelight in 1999. Made of taffeta, the outfit had a full skirt, a bodice with spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. Paltrow paired it with a scarf in the same hue. The actor rewore the gown for a recent campaign for her brand.

Front to back

When singer Celine Dion arrived at the Oscars ’99 red carpet wearing her tuxedo backwards, she was challenging the fashion police. The white Dior number by John Galliano was avant-garde and was chalked up for being ahead of the fashion curve. While the critics had a divisive opinion about the look, the singer managed to grab eyeballs and add more drama to the outfit with a cocked fedora and diamond-studded sunglasses.

Suit up

Channelling her tomboyish side, actor Kajol received her Filmfare award (for the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 1998) dressed in a pantsuit. In 1999, it created a buzz as she ditched the usual saree and opted for a silk shirt and a brown oversized pantsuit. With a ‘long hair, don’t care’ attitude, she left her wavy tresses open and opted for natural makeup.

A fairy tale affair

Contrary to her on-screen characters, actor Uma Thurman embraced her soft girl energy as she slipped into a two-piece Chanel ball gown for the 1999 Academy Awards. Straight out of a fairytale, the ensemble was a break from the classic ’90s slip dresses worn by many on the red carpet.

Metallic masterpiece

In the midst of Hurricane Floyd flooding half of New York, courtier Alexander McQueen showcased his collection at the New York Fashion Week in 1999. It paid tribute to Arab attires, bondage and the wrestling world. Models strutted down a ramp invaded by water. Jewellery designer Shaun Leane worked with McQueen to create this Swarovski crystal and metal body armour that was a twist on the traditional Turkish veil.

Twinning fits

A style that shook up red carpet fashion back then was turning up in matching pieces. The musical group Destiny’s Child was one of the few to start this trend in 1999, and it was embraced by other girl bands too.