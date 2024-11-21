Indian talents shine at World of Wearable Art

Art that you can wear is something that has been seen in the world of high fashion and runways. Fashion is a way to express one's immense creativity but along with that, it is also a form of art. Garments come to life after designers put threads and fabrics together by stitching them. World of Wearable Art

Recently, two fashion design graduates from the Indian Institute of Art & Design (IIAD) reached the top finals at the World of Wearable Arts (WOW) competition in New Zealand—a global platform known for redefining boundaries in fashion and art. Sanskriti Maheshwari and Naseeb Sihag have become finalists in this competition, marking a significant moment for Indian fashion on an international stage. Their work reflects a new generation of Indian designers who are not afraid to challenge global fashion norms. They share their experiences with us regarding the whole journey.

Sanskriti Maheshwari's work

Talking about the inspiration behind this creation, Sanskriti Maheshwari shares, “The inspiration behind creating my piece for the World of Wearable Art 2024 was the concept of hybridity. The topic itself stems from my graduation project which I pursued during my final year of fashion design." She also adds that during her research she came across the Matsya-avatar which is a hybrid of fish and Lord Vishnu. This led her to question the existence of the human body underwater and how the body changes, adapts and eventually transforms into beings that are different from us. “Taking this concept forward, my garment is an insight into my imagination of that world where the water defines us. The gills are now a part of us which is showcased through the overemphasised and larger-than-life sleeves. The zip teeth are now our new protection. Apart from this, it showcases exploration of exaggeration of the human body through materiality, questioning the norms of the human body, and understanding what it truly means to be a hybrid.” she adds.

Naseeb Sihag's work

Meanwhile, Naseeb Sihag shares that in his final year as a BA fashion design student, all he wanted was to celebrate life and appreciate this child-like character of mine which was lost for quite a while. “I simply drew whatever tiny crayons I got while thinking of home. I drew cows from my village and a wood fire where my mother would cook food. In the process, the rope becomes symbolic of my strokes. Strong, resilient, versatile, endless and flimsy. The shiny rope replaced the crayons, while paper became the body. The process became a therapy and the rope became my way of sculpting in air,” he remarks.

When looking at wearable art as a trend, it is sure to gain momentum in the future. With the growing demand for individuality, consumers are increasingly seeking unique, one-of-a-kind pieces to stand out in a fast-fashion-dominated market. Wearable art, being inherently distinct and handmade or limited edition, caters to this desire. Apart from this, wearable art aligns with the sustainability movement as it often emphasizes handcrafted techniques, upcycled materials, and timeless designs. “With the speed at which the creative community is growing, there is more confidence and support to do what we like. Especially the drag artists and influencers have given a platform from which young designers like me present our work with respect and get a sense of validity,” remarks Naseeb.

The kind of materials used in creating wearable art is also an intriguing topic to look at. Art is not limited to material. A solid context and intense research are what needs to be put alongside the chosen material. Creating pieces of wearable art involves selecting materials that allow for creative expression, experimentation, and durability. “I believe anything and everything when used with the right techniques can be used to create garments that represent art. One must understand the properties of a particular material to manipulate it in the way it’s said - “you need to know the rules to break them.” Any kind of fabric like cotton, linen, silks, denim, velvet, neoprene etc can be used to turn your vision into reality,” notes Sanskriti. By combining the right materials with innovative techniques, wearable art garments can become powerful, expressive pieces that resonate with creativity, storytelling, and individuality.