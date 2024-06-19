Is Profhilo worth trying as the new skin booster soars in popularity?

In a world where no other ingredient has a hold on the skincare market like hyaluronic acid does right now, the Profhilo injectable treatment is every beauty aficionado’s dream. Lauded as an injectable moisturiser, Profhilo treatment is currently soaring in popularity among both women and men. From dry skin to smoothing out the appearance of wrinkles on your face, hyaluronic acid helps keep your skin moisturised, prompts the body to make more collagen and elastin, boosts elasticity and more. Profhilo provides a natural and youthful appearance(Photo: Shutterstock)

Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty says, “Profhilo is a bio-remodelling treatment where hyaluronic acid works at its best and provides a natural and youthful appearance. It contains one of the highest concentrations of hyaluronic acid and delivers prolonged efficacy without the addition of cross-linking chemical agents.”

Profhilo features potent hyaluronic acid that disperses through targeted areas (Photo: Shutterstock)

Known to hold 1000 times its weight in water, dermatologist Dr Mikki Singh shares, “It is an innovative injectable treatment designed to improve skin hydration, elasticity and overall skin quality. Unlike traditional dermal fillers, Profhilo spreads evenly throughout the skin, stimulating the production of collagen and elastin through a slow-release mechanism.”

Similar to other cosmetic injectables, Profhilo is precisely injected into the skin on your face to reduce the appearance of necklines. It also works quite effectively on the hands. Dr Shetty explains, “It features potent hyaluronic acid that disperses through targeted areas. As the product integrates, the skin becomes firmer and more lifted due to the increased production of crucial proteins.”

While there is no specific age to get Profhilo injections as it can be beneficial for a wide range of ages. Dr Singh suggests that it is generally suitable for individuals experiencing the early signs of ageing or skin laxity, typically from the mid-30s onwards. However, it can also be used effectively in younger patients (25 years and plus) as a preventive measure against ageing.

One can see the initial effects of Profhilo within a few days after the first treatment, with the skin appearing more hydrated. Its full benefits are more visible after the second treatment session, which is usually performed four weeks after the first one. It generally lasts for upto six to nine months, depending on individual factors like skin type, lifestyle, and age.

Like any other external procedure done on the face, questions like if it is safe and does it have any side effects naturally arise. While Shetty says, “Profhilo generally has no side effects, but it’s crucial to have it administered by an experienced injector to ensure the proper technique and maximise its benefits. Some minor reactions, such as pain, a sensation of heat, or slight swelling at the injection site may occur. These can be eased by applying ice to the treated area and typically resolve quickly.”

BENEFITS OF PROFHILO INJECTABLES