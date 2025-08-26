Jewellery inspiration to dazzle on Onam

From the delicate mulla mottu mala that mimics jasmine buds to the bold statement of kasu mala, each piece of Kerala jewellery is poetry. But more than ornamentation, these designs encode memory, identity, and heritage. Your Onam jewellery moodboard is here.

Today’s generation isn’t rejecting tradition — they’re remixing it. Incase you want to give a fresh spin to your traditional kasavu saree with contemporary jewellery pieces, here's some inspo.

A fresh, royal take

A neckpiece from Aarjavee.

Kasu malas (chains strung with coins or medallions) are a festive classic. But if you’re looking to mix it up, reach for something like this layered neckpiece with a choker and pendant strand from Aarjavee. This modish take is composed of coin-like gold medallions, interspersed with pearls, for a regal touch. It’s a perfect conversation starter for Sadhya, one that will let your Kasavu saree shine.

Baubles on your arms

A Bajuband from Anu Merton.

Bajubands or armlets have made a comeback this season, and how. Hop on the bandwagon and instantly elevate your Kasavu sarees by adding an eye-catching accessory like this Mughal-inspired Bajuband from Anu Merton to your blouse sleeves.

Get architectural

A headpiece from Earthament.

Looking for something that modern, yet hints at tradition? This Earthaments head adornment is a contemporary interpretation of traditional Indian motifs. Paired with earrings, this statement piece is a definite head-turner.

Dainty details

A hathphool from Dhora.

Get experimental this season, pairing pieces like this striking hathphool with your classic Kasavu saree. With mirror-finish stones in kundan-style settings and tiny pearl accents, this mélange of white and gold from Dhora is sure to draw in all the compliments.

Minimalism for the win

A hair bun accessory from Roma Narsinghani.

Reach for this bun adornment if you’re in the mood to skip out on the mallipoo (jasmine flowers) this Onam, but still want to elevate your updo. This accessory from Roma Narsinghani blends traditional elegance with contemporary minimalism, making it the best bet for your festive sarees.