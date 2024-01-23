Kangana Ranaut's impactful sareetorial statement for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the Pran Pratishta ceremony at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya and ensured that she pulled all the stops saree-torially on the big occasion. Kangana Ranaut in an ivory saree and blouse featuring Lord Krishna motifs(Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut looked regal in a Pankaj S Heritage saree(Photo: Instagram)

Donning an ivory mulmul saree by Pankaj S Heritage, the actor team it with a dusaala (shawl) and kanchuli (blouse), and made a case for reviving indigenous embroideries from ancient India namely chikandozi, kharra gota, vasli, marodi and taarkassi. The sleeve of her bandhani blouse featured Krishna holding a garland to welcome Ram, along with a swastik sign. The saree had broad patti borders, dori work and gota patti embellishment. She further accessorised her look with emerald choker, necklace, earrings and bangles. As for her tresses, she tied them in a loose ponytail with soft curls left in the fron to frame her face.

On the occasion of the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajnikanth, among others were also in attendance.