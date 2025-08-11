Lungi reclaims its cool status

A traditional South Asian garment worn around the waist, made of cotton and primarily worn by men — that’s how ChatGPT clinically defines a lungi. What it leaves out is the sentiment and cultural significance it holds for Indians. Not just that, it also doesn’t tell us that this breezy cotton drape is now striding into the fashion spotlight: think bold candy-coloured checks, silk blends for festive nights and reimagined cuts that flirt with sarongs, skirts, and even streetwear wraps. Lungi-verse reloaded.

The prime latest example of this change is actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who strolled through a Greek holiday in a checkered lungi from Delhi label Gul Sohrab, paired with a bikini top and beach hair. Instagram gasped, fashion editors bookmarked and suddenly, lungis were back in the spotlight. But she’s not alone. International influencers have been knotting them over swimsuits, pairing them with oversized blazers, and even turning them into tube dresses for soirées.

The Reinvention

For Gul Sohrab’s Saurabh Kumar, the appeal is in its adaptability: “Lungi for us is a piece of fabric which has always been around us. Its relevance is more prevalent now because of its familiarity to communities, races and its nostalgic value. It is when we step back and see these beautiful weaves not just as a drape but see it as a form that makes it modern and relevant in the existing times.” Mumbai-based Ateev Anand of Re-Ceremonial adds a luxe edge, draping lungis in fine silks and metallic accents for festive wardrobes: “A draped garment is the most considered piece of clothing in a modern wardrobe. It represents culture, the craft of making one and the art of wearing one are both valuable investments of time that enrich the wearer.”

Styling tips

Street luxe: Men, wear it with a crisp white tee, sneakers and sunglasses.

Boho brunch: Women, pair a printed lungi with a crop top and chunky sandals.

Evening glamour: Layer a silk lungi with a sharp blazer and heels.

Beach mood: Knot it as a sarong over your swimsuit.