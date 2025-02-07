Malaika Arora sizzles in red, Rasha Thadani stuns in ivory for Manish Malhotra’s grand finale at Dubai Fashion Week

Last night, Dubai got to witness a grand affair like never before when celebrity designer Manish Malhotra left a lasting impact on the fashion world with his latest collection. It was the most perfect end to the unforgettable Dubai Fashion Week 2025, where style met class. For the grand finale show, Manish roped in super model Adriana Lima. His gorgeous muse walked the ramp in a celestial strapless grey gown, complete with pearl detailing. Her beauty and the gown’s craftsmanship took our breath away. But Adriana was not the only stunner at the show. Right at the front row were MM’s besties from the entertainment industry, cheering him on, looking ravishing! Manish Malhotra closes Dubai Fashion Week 2025 in style

One of the head-turners at the show was the OG Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora dressed in a classic Manish Malhotra shimmery backless gown in red. With her golden locks swept to one side, she looked no less than a showstopper herself, ready to slay on the ramp. Another absolute stunner was Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, who was twinning with her ‘adopted mother’ Tamannaah Bhatia’s beau Vijay Varma in ivory. The star kid’s hair was up in a ponytail, which added an oomph to her mini couture dress. They truly were the brightest shining stars at the star-studded affair.

Apart from Malaika, Rasha and Vijay, other stars who sat right in the front to support Manish at his grand finale show were filmmaker and good friend Karan Johar, actor Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt, and the beautiful Urmila Matondkar. This modern collection helmed by the celebrity designer is a step away from his bridal couture lehengas, which already have a permanent place in the fashion world. Needless to say, he and his models put up a show to remember, ending the 2025 Dubai Fashion Week on a dazzling note!