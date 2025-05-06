Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra channels Cruella de Vil energy in retro-coded fifth Met look with Nick Jonas in tow

Priyanka Chopra walked the hallowed steps of the Met, for the fifth time earlier today. Arriving with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka's all-Balmain look went the retro-route, a not very out-there but appreciable nod to the black history-honouring theme of Met Gala 2025 this year — Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Priyanka Chopra Jonas went the retro-route for her Met Gala 2025 appearance(Photos: X)

Speaking of 'superfine' and 'tailoring' in the same breath, Priyanka's ensemble fit her like a glove, with the more feminine, buttoned straight fit silhouette finding its androgynous counterpart in a matching blazer, cinched and ruched at the waist, flowing into a crisp and self-holding trail. For being a thoroughly polka-dotted look, the Balmain ensemble's cut was just the right amount of drama. And honestly, not much else was needed, what with that gigantic Titanic-coded emerald Bulgari number frosting PC's neck.

Priyanka's look may not have been textbook-approved androgyny, but her gait and stance, and the sharp and svelte tailoring of the look, made for an interesting girl boss-coded interpretation of the theme. The velveteen gloves and the bourgeoning hat though, were an A+ nod to the dandyism undercurrent attendees were expected to spotlight.

Desi representation was strong at the Met Gala this year with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and a heavily pregnant Kiara Advani making their debuts. While SRK walked the denim blue red carpet in Sabyasachi — who himself marked his second Met appearance, Kiara debuted in a Gaurav Gupta breastplate gown. Designer Manish Malhotra too made a head-turning debut. Other Indian attendees included Isha Ambani in Anamika Khanna, Natasha Poonawalla in Manish Malhotra, and Mona Patel in Thom Browne.

This year's Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, highlighted menswear and androgyny, marking a bold and refreshing departure from last year's overtly feminine Garden of Time theme.

Coming back to Priyanka, this marked her fifth Met Gala appearance, the actor having made her debut back in 2017, in Ralph Lauren. She attended the following year in Ralph Lauren again, switching it up with Dior in 2019 and Valentino in 2023.