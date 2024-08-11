 Most talked-about beauty moments at Paris Olympics 2024 - Hindustan Times
Most talked-about beauty moments at Paris Olympics 2024

BySanchita Kalra
Aug 11, 2024 02:21 PM IST

From patriotic manicures to unique hairdos, it wasn’t just the games that made headlines

The Paris Olympics 2024 is coming to an end on Sunday, but it wasn’t just the games that made headlines. From patriotic manicures to unique hairdos, here are some of the most talked-about beauty moments:

Noah Lyles caught attention with his painted nails and pearl-beaded hairdo
Noah Lyles caught attention with his painted nails and pearl-beaded hairdo

Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman

American soccer player Trinity Rodman flaunted her pink braided hair, perfectly matching the accents on her kit.

Noah Lyles
Noah Lyles

American track and field athlete Noah Lyles caught attention with his painted nails in shades of the USA flag colors and a beaded hairdo.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Yaroslava Mahuchikh

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh sported a striking patriotic cat-eye look.

Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Richardson

American track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson showcased her signature ornate manicure.

French judo Olympian Shirine Boukli added a touch of bling with gems studded on her teeth.

Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade dazzled with her graphic black eyeliner and honey-blonde box braids.

