Replicate Sanya Malhotra's curly girl routine down to the last detail: Step-by-step guide inside!

Sanya Malhotra has blown up on the scene (and our phone feeds) and how! In what is being touted as her breakthrough performance, the Dangal debutante has absolutely stolen the limelight with her hard-hitting portrayal of a patriarchy-stifled woman in film Mrs., currently on everybody's watch list. In love with Sanya Malhotra's natural head of curly hair? You can now achieve it too!(Photos: Instagram/sanyamalhotra_)

As Sanya enjoys the much-deserved spotlight, it presents an opportune moment to look at everything else the actor has been excelling at, long before Mrs. began dominating the mainstream. Her beautiful head of curls for one, has always been at the top of our lists! And Sanya is no gatekeeper. Thus, when asked about what she does to maintain her curly locks and their picture-perfect spring, during an interview with Tweak India, instead of giving a generic response, the actor jumped into a full-fledged answer with regards to her own personal curly girl routine. In her own words, "I'm very passionate about this question, so let me start". So let's! Curly hair influencer, Swarnim, whose social media presence goes by the name of Curlem Up, has followed Sanya's routine to the T and her locks look as luscious as ever.

The first step is to wash and condition your hair as you would. Now would be the time to invest in a wet brush or a detangling comb, which you are to run through your locks with your hair flipped downwards. The next step is to wash out the conditioner. Sanya also pointed out how most of the styling bit when it comes to her curly girl routine is done when the hair is soaking wet. Invest in a good, trustworthy curl cream and scrunch it into the parted sections. Follow up with a strong hold gel. Following the sequence of the roughly parted sections, now diffuse them. Finally, break the strong hold cast with a dab of hair oil as you scrunch your hair upwards to give it more volume.

Though Sanya's curls are quite defined, the same routine can also be applied to frizzy hair or those with wavy hair that treads curly territory. Either which way, a routine this intense is bound to feel therapeutic!