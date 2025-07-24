Nargis Fakhri: There’s something about old-Hollywood fashion, it’s like wearing a piece of history

As the camera lens focuses and the lights flood the set, Nargis Fakhri doesn’t just pose — she owns the frame. For the June cover shoot of HTCity Showstoppers, the actor arrives with a quiet confidence, radiating a blend of timeless glamour and personal evolution. Nargis Fakhri in outfit: Rose Room By Isha J Jewellery: Diacolor Fine Contemporary Jewels

“There’s an artiste in me that’s so excited right now,” she beams, every inch of her presence echoing an aura of poise and personal pride.

All set to grace the silver screen again in Housefull 5, and soon making her Telugu debut alongside Pawan Kalyan, Nargis is not only making a cinematic comeback but also stepping into a new fashion chapter — one rooted in authenticity, individuality and self-love.

Also Read| Nargis Fakhri says she survives on water for 9 days twice a year to look snatched: ‘It’s very difficult but…’

From Minimalism to Moodboards

“During my early modelling career, I gravitated towards classic and timeless pieces,” she shares in a candid conversation, a flash of nostalgia in her voice. “Wardrobe basics that could be styled effortlessly made sense to me. But as I moved into acting, working with stylists helped me explore red carpet glamour, casual chic and everything in between,” she adds.

Nargis Fakhri's outfit: Ridhima Bhasin Jewellery: Kays Jewels

Today, her sartorial sensibilities go beyond trends. Fashion, for Nargis, is a mirror to her mood. She says, “Whether it’s a comfy, casual look or a more styled ensemble, my outfit always reflects who I am and how I want to show up in the world.” It’s this mindful dressing philosophy that has not only set her apart in an industry often dictated by passing fads but also helped her find a balance between comfort and couture.

Threads of a Creative Childhood

Long before she turned heads on international red carpets, Nargis’ style journey was being stitched together in childhood bedrooms, filled with fabrics, scissors and wide-eyed curiosity. “As a kid, I made my own clothes. That creative energy gave my fashion an edgy, experimental quality.”

It’s no surprise then, that her creative curiosity also led her beyond films. “While my main work has been in film, I’ve had the chance to explore music a little — collaborating on tracks like Woofer with Zora and Snoop Dogg, and Habitaan Vigaad Di with Parichay and Kardinal Offishall,” she shares, “It’s something I’ve really enjoyed and would love to do more of. Especially seeing how Indian audiences are embracing genres like rap and hip-hop, it’s exciting to think about collaborating with artists like Raftaar, Divine or MC Stan in the future. There’s so much talent here, and being part of that creative space — even in a small way — would be incredible.”

Old Hollywood Dreams, Modern-Day Confidence

Nargis Fakhri outfit: W For Woman Jewellery: Kays Jewels

A self-proclaimed vintage soul, Nargis admits she’s currently “living her retro era.” Think tailored silhouettes, elegant lines, and classic charm reminiscent of the ’50s. “There’s something about old-Hollywood fashion — it’s like wearing a piece of history,” she smiles, “It adds a unique sophistication to modern wardrobes.”

Creative direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag Mishra

Photography: Abheet Gidwani

Styling: Namita Alexander

Hair: Umang Thapa

Makeup: Nicky Rajani

Location: Hilton Mumbai International Airport