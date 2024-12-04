Menu Explore
New airport style: From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, approve of this power look

ByShweta Sunny
Dec 04, 2024 03:21 PM IST

With winter’s crispness setting in, travel in a layered, power dressing style like these celebs jetting off in a semi-formal way

Plaid play

Blazers have become the new celebrity-approved style for airport(Photos: Instagram)
Kiara Advani opts for a well-fitted look in a grey plaid blazer(Photo: Instagram)
Heading straight to work from vacation? Like actor Kiara Advani, opt for a well-fitted look in a grey plaid blazer. Pair it over a white jumpsuit and with a large tote bag carrying all your essentials. Comfortable shoes and funky sunglasses finish the look.

Bump it up in brown

Alia Bhatt switches things up in an oversized brown blazer and blue high-waisted straight jeans (Photo: Instagram)
Like actor Alia Bhatt, switch things up in an oversized brown blazer and blue high-waisted, straight jeans for long travels. A white camisole top, burgundy sling bag and hoop earrings to close off the look.

Dress it up

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in an oversized grey blazer, a grey corset top and a bright red maxi skirt(Photo: Instagram)
For a fashionista moment, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shows how to wear a blazer at the airport. With an oversized grey blazer, don a grey corset top and a bright red maxi skirt. Chunky platform loafers and a bucket bag to cap off.

Co-ord to the rescue

Shraddha Kapoor dons a co-ord set with a cropped blazer (Photo: Instagram)
Be it a work trip or a fam trip, try this co-ord set with a cropped blazer like actor Shraddha Kapoor. Featuring power shoulders and a fun take on the usual blazer style, team it with a white tank top and kitten heels.

Chic calling

Slip into a sleek white blazer co-ord set à la actor Madhuri Dixit(Photo: Instagram)
Attending a work call while travelling? Slip into a sleek white blazer co-ord set à la actor Madhuri Dixit. The elegant white number with a belt, wide-legged trousers, and a nude top makes for a classy and sophisticated avatar.

Monotone tale

Malaika Arora in a head-to-toe monotone look in beige with a crop top, flared trousers and an oversized blazer(Photo: Instagram)
For an understated and minimal style, emulate actor Malaika Arora in a head-to-toe monotone look in beige with a crop top, flared trousers and an oversized blazer. Throw in a cap to fix your bad hair day while you make it through layovers.

Pink state of mind

Give your airport ensemble a Barbiecore twist like actor Nushrratt Bharuccha in a pink blazer(Photo: Instagram)
Heading out for a girl’s trip? Give your airport ensemble a Barbiecore twist like actor Nushrratt Bharuccha in a pink blazer. The peppy hue will surely ensure aesthetic travel snaps. Wear it with a white dress, bag and a pair of sneakers.

STYLE IT RIGHT

  • Opt for linen, cotton, poly blend, wool, leather, or faux leather blazers that will be appropriate for the weather.
  • If you want your blazer to be wrinkle-free, opt for polyester blend fabrics.
  • Choose neutral colours like black, brown, blue, or grey and for a Gen Z style, go for oversized fits.
  • Wear a dress or denim with a short top for a girl-next-door vibe or choose from a tee, turtleneck top, or polo T-shirts for a comfy and chic vibe.

    Inputs by stylist Natashaa Bothra

