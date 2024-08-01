India Couture Week: The fuss around off-site shows

Designers often choose off-site venues to create unique and memorable experiences that stand out from the official venues, but this strategy backfired spectacularly this year. Case in point: the off-site shows of Hyundai India Couture Week 2024, held at The Ashok Hotel in Delhi. Designer Tarun Tahiliani had to redo his show at Hyundai India Couture Week because some of patrons couldn't enter the show area because the gathering was large in number.

Chaos, marked by severe mismanagement from the participating designers’ teams, their inability to effectively handle guests, and an absolutely kaput air conditioning situation, has only added to the disarray, drawing critical comments from several attendees, this year.

A prime example of this disorder was designer Tarun Tahiliani’s show on Day 7 on Tuesday, which faced such significant issues that Tahiliani had to repeat his showcase, a first in Indian fashion week history.

This unprecedented decision came after a stampede-like situation outside the venue prevented important guests and patrons from entering. The models were made to walk the ramp again, though sources confirm they were duly compensated for their second walk. Amid these logistical failures, it’s worth noting that Tahiliani, already embroiled in controversy over the Olympic outfit debacle, has taken another hit to his reputation.

“There were two other guests accompanying me for TT’s show, but I had to do so much back and forth for their passes. It was completely mismanaged. The entrance to the show was jam-packed and chaotic, with patrons waiting to enter the show area,” said a veteran designer who preferred to remain anonymous. The designer was seen collecting passes and returning to the hotel entrance to get her guests inside the venue.

“I was literally manhandled while entering the show area. I had to push myself to get in. Is this how you treat your invited guests?” questioned a leading stylist, who also chose to remain unnamed.

The mismanagement extended beyond guest handling to seating arrangements. During Gaurav Gupta’s show on Day 6, a seat broke right before, prompting new benches after loud complaints. “The carpet was coming off and models were seen tripping over several times during the walk,” reported a guest who attended the show.

Neither the designers nor the FDCI responded to queries.