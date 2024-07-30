Peplum makes a comeback

Move over lampshades because peplums are back. Once associated with bulky silhouettes, this style has undergone a sophisticated transformation. “The modern peplum features a subtle flare, often crafted from luxurious fabrics like satin or silk. Whether it’s a structured top or a flowy dress, the key is to flatter your figure,” says designer Nachiket Barve. Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported this trend at the Bulgari high jewellery collection unveiling

Actor Emma Stone’s Louis Vuitton peplum gown also stole the show on the red carpet of the 96th Academy Awards

Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported this trend at the Bulgari high jewellery collection unveiling. Actor Emma Stone’s Louis Vuitton peplum gown also stole the show on the red carpet of the 96th Academy Awards.

Adding a modern edge to this style while maintaining the flattering silhouette, designers JW Anderson and Christropher Kane showcased new peplum styles crafted from stiffer fabrics at their fashion show. Beyond the runway, the peplum has infiltrated the street style scene, proving that it extends beyond the red carpet. Peplums are now paired with oversized suits, wide-legged trousers and maxi skirts. “The peplum’s resurgence in 2024 is a classic example of fashion’s cyclical nature. And this trend is here to stay,” Barve shares.

Styling the modern peplum

To style a peplum, consider layering for depth, experimenting with textures, and keeping accessories minimal. Dainty jewellery and a sleek belt can enhance the look. Opt for shoes that elongate your legs, like nude pumps or pointed-toe heels. Tailoring is essential for a flawless fit. Remember, an off-shoulder peplum is particularly flattering since it creates a harmonious silhouette by accentuating the shoulders while balancing the volume at the hips

- Inputs from Isha Bhansali, stylist