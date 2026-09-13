Preity Zinta to Paris Hilton, celebs sparkle in silver and sequins: Here's how to style it

After a long era dominated by minimalist gold, celebrities are shifting the spotlight to cool-toned, metallic silver, making it a standout at red carpet galas and other events. Celebrities are flaunting silver in stylish ways. (Instagram) Actor Preity G Zinta exuded what she called a “glittery vibe” in a white-and-silver ensemble by British luxury brand Temperley London, earlier this month. She paired a soft, semi-sheer blouse with a sequinned skirt. With only a pair of diamond drops, she kept the accessories minimal.

Preity G Zinta wore a skirt and a top with silver sequins for a recent event.

Businesswoman Paris Hilton sported a glitzy Gucci dress to Kering Foundation’s annual Caring for Women dinner in New York on Thursday. Sparkling like a disco ball with her statement silver clutch, the 45-year-old also reportedly served as the DJ at the star-studded after-party.

Paris Hilton dazzles in a Gucci dress. (Instagram)

At 81, Helen Mirren matched her signature silver mane with a dazzling Jenny Packham Dulcet gown to attend a London event on Thursday. While her dress commanded attention with its structured shoulder pads and head-to-toe silver sparkle, the actor kept the rest of her look pared back.

Helen Mirren's glittering dress turned out to be a head-turner in London. (Instagram)

Shibani Akhtar Actor-singer Shibani Akhtar flaunted a striking, shimmering silver-grey sequinned gown from the label Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna in an Instagram post on Friday captioned, “90’s bitch”.

Shibani Dandekar kept the rest of her look simple while the silver dress sparkled. (Instagram)