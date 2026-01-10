Quarter zips: The gender-fluid trend taking over the fashion world this year
From going viral on social media to Chanel’s runway, the quarter zip is slowly becoming the most sought-after trend and celebs are totally on board. Take a look
Started as a viral social media video, the quarter-zip has found its way into high fashion runways and also into celebrities' wardrobes. It first appeared in creator Jason Gyamfi's video. In the clip, Gyamfi and a friend stroll confidently in navy quarter-zips, iced matchas in hand, proclaiming, “We don’t do Nike Tech. It’s straight quarter-zips and matchas around here.” The joke struck a nerve; millions watched, countless reposted, and a quirky outfit suddenly became symbolic of “upgrading your life”, from hoodies to polished pullover sophistication.
The trend’s runaway momentum caught the attention of high fashion, most notably at Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York. Creative director Matthieu Blazy opened the show with a camel-toned quarter-zip styled with baggy jeans and slingback heels, cementing the piece as runway-worthy chic.
From there, celebrities amplified their reach. Stars across social media and street style began rocking quarter-zips in neutrals and bold colours, proving their versatility across wardrobes.
Casually cool
Actor Rohit Saraf opted for a cool version of the quarter-zip for his year trip, which is soft, slouchy, and deliberately unfussy. The relaxed fit and partially unzipped collar keep it laid-back, while the neutral grey makes it endlessly wearable.
Athletic vibes
Actor Suhana Khan’s look is a nod to retro athleisure, with a more fitted silhouette. She wore this quarter-zip tracksuit while travelling, making it casual and cool.
Runway-coded chic
Model Bhavitha Mandava rocked this soft beige, fine knit quarter zip as she opened for Chanel’s Métiers d’art 2026 show, styling it with denim to make it high-fashion worthy.
Sexy corp-core
Actor Jonathan Bailey’s preppy, sexy and powerful look that he wore at the Dior show is a boardroom-to-brunch staple featuring a blue quarter-zip, a crisp white shirt and a striped tie underneath.
Minimal luxe
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s look that she wore during a podcast from her own brand leans into quiet luxury, featuring a dense knit which is slightly oversized. The presence of charcoal tone gives it an elevated, almost cashmere-adjacent feel.
Style it right
- Wear it fully zipped for a sharp, polished look or half-open for a relaxed, off-duty vibe.
- Pair oversized quarter-zips with tailored trousers or straight jeans; keep fitted styles casual with relaxed bottoms.
- Style it over a shirt or under a trench or leather jacket to move seamlessly from day to night.
- Shades like grey, beige, navy and black maximise versatility and make styling effortless.
- Add a structured bag, sleek sneakers or minimal jewellery to instantly sharpen the look.