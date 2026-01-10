Quarter zips: The gender-fluid trend taking over the fashion world this year

Started as a viral social media video, the quarter-zip has found its way into high fashion runways and also into celebrities' wardrobes. It first appeared in creator Jason Gyamfi's video. In the clip, Gyamfi and a friend stroll confidently in navy quarter-zips, iced matchas in hand, proclaiming, “We don’t do Nike Tech. It’s straight quarter-zips and matchas around here.” The joke struck a nerve; millions watched, countless reposted, and a quirky outfit suddenly became symbolic of “upgrading your life”, from hoodies to polished pullover sophistication. Quarter zips are the gender-fluid trend taking over the fashion world this year, as seen on actors like Jonathan Bailey, Suhana Khan and model Bhavitha Mandava.

The trend’s runaway momentum caught the attention of high fashion, most notably at Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York. Creative director Matthieu Blazy opened the show with a camel-toned quarter-zip styled with baggy jeans and slingback heels, cementing the piece as runway-worthy chic.

From there, celebrities amplified their reach. Stars across social media and street style began rocking quarter-zips in neutrals and bold colours, proving their versatility across wardrobes.