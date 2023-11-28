Rohit Bal critical but responding, friends and fraternity pray

Bal has been diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition that weakens and enlarges the heart muscle, stopping it from pumping adequate blood to the body. Fashion fraternity prays for Rohit Bal's recovery.

While Bal is still on the ventilator, there is slight improvement in his condition. “Last night we were worried that the situation could change for the worse, but he is stable now. He has started responding,” says Dr Praveen Chandra, Bal’s cardiologist.

Bal was initially rushed to Moolchand hospital by his friend, model Suraj Dhalia after he had a cardiac failure. Bal also had other complications such as pancreatitis, diabetes and acute kidney failure. When his condition deteriorated, he was admitted in Medanta on November 23.

“We panicked as we realised that his heart was sinking. He had severe heart pain. His pacemaker gave seven shocks, and he was unconscious. We feared that we were going to lose him. We are grateful to God that he is responding,” says close friend, marketing professional Julie Deb.

The designer recovered from a massive heart attack in 2010. He had to undergo an emergency angioplasty. His pancreatitis also worsened over the years. The 62-year-old, popularly known as Gudda, has been in and out of the hospital for serious health complications in the last few months.

His friends and those from the fraternity are praying for Bal’s quick recovery.

“This news is very unfortunate. Rohit is a strong person. We are hoping and praying that he pulls through. There is encouraging news coming from the hospital,” says Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI)

"His illness has taken a toll on him. He became extremely weak over the last few months. But Gudda is a fighter. He has been through this in the past. We are praying for him," says close friend, model Saud Khan.

“We have been taking updates from his family. We pray that he comes out of it victorious,” says designer Leena Singh.

Sources suggest that his close friend of many years, Lalit Tehlan has also flown in from Goa and is there in the hospital with him, along with his family.

(With inputs from Akshay Kaushal)