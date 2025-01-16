Shalini Passi says she ‘loves drama in fashion’: Everyone's playing it so safe that it's almost boring

When it comes to fashion, some people follow the trends, while others set them – and Shalini Passi belongs to the latter echelon. The Delhi-based art collector and socialite wears her bold, eclectic style with confidence and is a true advocate of maximalist aesthetic. “We live in a country known for its maximalism. In India, we have everything — from colours and textures to embroideries and jewellery. There’s so much to be inspired by,” says Passi who shot to overnight fame after her appearance in the show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The reality star and art collector dazzles in a metallic Rahul Mishra gown, featuring delicate straps that add a touch of understated elegance. Elevating the look, she adorns a striking Tanzanite choker and a diamond headgear from RK Jewellers

MAXIMALISM WITH ELEGANCE

While maximalism is at the core of Passi’s fashion aesthetic, she has mastered the art of refining bold patterns, vibrant colours, and statement pieces to maintain a sense of elegance. “I think we live in a country known for its maximalism. However, I have also worn very minimal fashion in the past and thoroughly enjoyed it. For me, it’s really about blending various styles and observing the juxtaposition and the tension that builds up in the pieces,” says the art connoisseur and philanthropist married to businessman Sanjay Passi.

Art collector and socialite Shalini Passi dazzles in a jellyfish-inspired couture piece from Rahul Mishra, featuring a voluminous silhouette with shimmering sequins. Her look is complemented with diamond earrings from RK Jewellers. Outfit: Rahul Mishra Jewellery: RK Jewellers

STAYING TRUE TO MYSELF IS IMPORTANT

Ask her how she stays true to her personal style while keeping up with current trends and Passi says she tries “very hard to stay true to my style and I don’t follow trends or compete with anybody”. “I make sure to stay true to myself. It’s important for me to find innovative ways to style different pieces, like wearing an accessory in a unique way,” says the 49-year-old, founder of MASH, a digital platform that’s an amalgam of art, craft, architecture, design and fashion.

She adds, “Also, not trends, but how you dress is influenced by factors such as your body shape and the environment where you live. And I just want to have fun when I’m dressing up because if I’m having fun, it’s more exciting for me to get dressed and step out. That is who I am.”

Shalini personifies elegance in an off-shoulder, crimson sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown, accessorised with a Mughal-inspired emerald choker and pear shaped diamond headpiece from RK Jewellers

AUTHENTICITY ABOVE ALL

Speaking about how invested she is in making the choosing what she wear and how, Passi says that her garments are a reflection of her personality. “What people don’t realise is that many of the fashion choices that I’ve made actually come from certain very personal things. I put great thought into each detail - how I tie up my hair, the colours and accessories I’m wearing, the cut of an outfit, the accessories its paired with to the overall feel,” she says, adding, “All of this comes very naturally to me because I do think of myself as an artist and a creative person.”

Shalini cuts a sleek figure in this black Elisabetta Franchi gown with a high neck, side slit and long sleeves. The outfit is paired with a statement necklace and earrings from Kakun Fine Jewellery. In the background, a brass sculpture by Abhinav Goyal from FormForge studio features sharp, faceted details that symbolise transformation, with golden butterflies representing fleeting moments of freedom JEWELLERY: KAKUN FINE JEWELLERY SCULPTURE: FORMFORGE by ABHINAV GOYAL

ACCESSORIES: MORE IS MORE

When it comes to accessories, Passi is all about experimenting and pushing boundaries. “Well, when I look around, the hair, the jewelry, the accessories, everyone’s playing it so safe that it’s almost boring. Fashion is supposed to be fun. And I love to experiment with different hairstyles, jewelry pieces, and try to wear them differently each time. Fashion is an opportunity to break free from convention and have fun with personal expression. The more drama, the better,” she says.

The art connoisseur looks regal in a ruched floral Dolce & Gabanna gown with a thigh-high slit. The look is styled with necklace, floral motif earrings and bejewelled headgear, all from RK Jewellers. JEWELLERY: RK jewellers

CONFIDENCE AND COMFORT IS KEY

Although Passi enjoys experimenting with fashion and has a vivid sartorial sense, she prioritises confidence and comfort when selecting a red carpet outfit. “You do want to look great but it’s equally important to feel confident in what you’re wearing and be comfortable in it,” she says, adding, “Being on the red carpet is an opportunity to make a strong personal style statement. So, it’s not just about looking glamorous, it’s also about owning your look and radiating confidence.”

Credits

Creative director: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Photographer: Hansraj Dochaniya

Styling: Madhuri Singh

Styling assistant: Pankaj Doley

Outfit curation: Akshay Kaushal

Makeup: Shobhita Khurana

Hair: Tanmeer Salmani

Location: The Claridges, New Delhi