Shalini Passi says she ‘loves drama in fashion’: Everyone's playing it so safe that it's almost boring
In a special shoot with HT City Showstoppers, art collector-socialite Shalini Passi talks about her fashion philosophy and having fun with style
When it comes to fashion, some people follow the trends, while others set them – and Shalini Passi belongs to the latter echelon. The Delhi-based art collector and socialite wears her bold, eclectic style with confidence and is a true advocate of maximalist aesthetic. “We live in a country known for its maximalism. In India, we have everything — from colours and textures to embroideries and jewellery. There’s so much to be inspired by,” says Passi who shot to overnight fame after her appearance in the show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.
MAXIMALISM WITH ELEGANCE
While maximalism is at the core of Passi’s fashion aesthetic, she has mastered the art of refining bold patterns, vibrant colours, and statement pieces to maintain a sense of elegance. “I think we live in a country known for its maximalism. However, I have also worn very minimal fashion in the past and thoroughly enjoyed it. For me, it’s really about blending various styles and observing the juxtaposition and the tension that builds up in the pieces,” says the art connoisseur and philanthropist married to businessman Sanjay Passi.
STAYING TRUE TO MYSELF IS IMPORTANT
Ask her how she stays true to her personal style while keeping up with current trends and Passi says she tries “very hard to stay true to my style and I don’t follow trends or compete with anybody”. “I make sure to stay true to myself. It’s important for me to find innovative ways to style different pieces, like wearing an accessory in a unique way,” says the 49-year-old, founder of MASH, a digital platform that’s an amalgam of art, craft, architecture, design and fashion.
She adds, “Also, not trends, but how you dress is influenced by factors such as your body shape and the environment where you live. And I just want to have fun when I’m dressing up because if I’m having fun, it’s more exciting for me to get dressed and step out. That is who I am.”
AUTHENTICITY ABOVE ALL
Speaking about how invested she is in making the choosing what she wear and how, Passi says that her garments are a reflection of her personality. “What people don’t realise is that many of the fashion choices that I’ve made actually come from certain very personal things. I put great thought into each detail - how I tie up my hair, the colours and accessories I’m wearing, the cut of an outfit, the accessories its paired with to the overall feel,” she says, adding, “All of this comes very naturally to me because I do think of myself as an artist and a creative person.”
ACCESSORIES: MORE IS MORE
When it comes to accessories, Passi is all about experimenting and pushing boundaries. “Well, when I look around, the hair, the jewelry, the accessories, everyone’s playing it so safe that it’s almost boring. Fashion is supposed to be fun. And I love to experiment with different hairstyles, jewelry pieces, and try to wear them differently each time. Fashion is an opportunity to break free from convention and have fun with personal expression. The more drama, the better,” she says.
CONFIDENCE AND COMFORT IS KEY
Although Passi enjoys experimenting with fashion and has a vivid sartorial sense, she prioritises confidence and comfort when selecting a red carpet outfit. “You do want to look great but it’s equally important to feel confident in what you’re wearing and be comfortable in it,” she says, adding, “Being on the red carpet is an opportunity to make a strong personal style statement. So, it’s not just about looking glamorous, it’s also about owning your look and radiating confidence.”
Credits
Creative director: Shara Ashraf Prayag
Photographer: Hansraj Dochaniya
Styling: Madhuri Singh
Styling assistant: Pankaj Doley
Outfit curation: Akshay Kaushal
Makeup: Shobhita Khurana
Hair: Tanmeer Salmani
Location: The Claridges, New Delhi