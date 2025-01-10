Shalini Passi reveals she lost sensation in her legs after giving birth: ‘Doctor said, you can’t dance’

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives breakout star Shalini Passi has been open about her personal life, including her experiences as a mother. In a recent interview, Shalini revealed that she lost sensation in her spine and her legs after she gave birth to her son, whom she shares with her husband and businessman Sanjay Passi. Also read: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi on being a viral sensation: ‘If Orry is a liver, I am a learner’ Born in 1976 in Delhi, Shalini got married to businessman Sanjay Passi in the late 1990s.

She has credited a combination of yoga, ayurveda, and muscle training with helping her regain her strength.

Shalini Passi recalls

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Shalini was questioned about her birthing experience. Following this, she looked back at struggling with a bad back problem after she gave birth to her son, Robin.

Shalini said, “My doctor said, ‘You will have to get an injection in your spine for the rest of your life’, because I lost all sensation in my spine and legs. He also said you can’t wear heels and you can’t dance. So I just got up and left. I just sat in my car and left for my dance class. I said I have to dance, I love dancing and I love wearing heels.”

At that point, Shalini admitted that she started working on herself through alternate therapies.

She added, “With yoga, ayurveda, exercise and muscle training and strengthening, I strengthened my back. I still go to the same doctor. He is a great doctor. I have never gotten any medication from him but I visit him every five months for my check up”.

Shalini said that her doctor is still surprised by her recovery, recalling that the doctors said it is a miracle that she can “walk, wear heels and dance”.

More about Shalini

Shalini, an art aficionado, hails from Delhi. At the moment, she is enjoying the ride to fame. She featured in the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which was retitled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Along with the original cast members Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, the makers introduced newcomers from Delhi: Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor's sister). And Shailin emerged as the breakout star.

Born in 1976 in Delhi, Shalini got married to businessman Sanjay Passi in the late 1990s. They have a son, Robin, together. Shalini gave birth to her son when she was just 20.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shalini revealed her son’s reaction to the show. She said, “My son watched it with his friends as I was in Mumbai. And he loved it, his friends loved it, and my son was very happy with the outcome and the love that has been showered on me.”