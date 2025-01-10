Shalini Passi slams teenage girls getting botox, cosmetic surgeries: 'If you don’t love yourself, others can't love you'

Shalini Passi rose to fame with her appearance on Karan Johar's reality show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She charmed the audience with her captivating personality. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Shalini shared her thoughts on the growing trend of young girls opting for Botox and cosmetic surgeries at an early age. Shalini Passi talks about young girls opting for botox.(Instagram)

Shalini Passi on young girls opting for Botox

Shalini Passi addressed the issue, stating that young girls undergoing Botox and cosmetic surgeries at a young age is not ideal. She said, “Nowadays, I see a lot of girls panicking during hormonal changes. These changes happen over 2 to 3 years and eventually settle down. I’ve noticed that it has become a trend among 18- to 19-year-old girls to get Botox and similar procedures. It’s wrong because your body hasn’t fully developed yet. Even getting such procedures done at the age of 22 is not right.”

She also emphasized the importance of self-love, adding, “If you don’t love yourself, then others cannot love you. First, you must love yourself. You should know in your heart, ‘I am okay with who I am.’ For example, if this is my hair colour, it will stay that way. If my hair colour is black, then it’s my grandmother’s hair. Or, if this is my nose, then it’s my father’s nose. How can you not love your mother’s skin? How can you not love your grandmother’s eyes? People need to change their perspective and understand the value of embracing their natural features. The younger generation needs to realize that the lifestyle they see online is not reality.”

About Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Shalini Passi was a new addition to the cast in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, along with Kalyani Saha Chawla and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The show’s original cast included Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Neelam Kothari, the wives of prominent Bollywood actors. Shalini captured the audience’s attention with her larger-than-life and humorous personality on the show, emerging as one of the season’s favourites. The show is available to stream on Netflix.