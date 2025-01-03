Shalini Passi’s bold watch worth over ₹90 lakh is a showstopper just like her. Check out pics, details
Shalini Passi showcases Bvlgari's Serpenti Tubogas watch, a luxurious timepiece featuring a rose gold bracelet and diamond accents; its priced around $106,000.
Shalini Passi knows how to make a lasting impression with her personality and fashion choices. The newest Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star, who is an art collector from Delhi and rose to fame after season 3 of the Netflix show dropped in October 2024, was spotted in a breathtaking watch from the Italian luxury brand, Bvlgari (Bulgari). Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets: 'I only consume raw foods until 6 pm'
According to The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, Shalini's Bvlgari watch comes with a retail price of $106,000, approximately, ₹90.76 lakh. The rose gold watch combines the finest Italian design with sophisticated mechanisms to create timepiece of breathtaking beauty and elegance.
Take a look:
More about the watch
Shalini's Serpenti Tubogas watch embodies the sinuosity of the snake. The watch’s defining feature is its rose gold bracelet, crafted in a unique eight-fold design. The design is elevated by the sparkle of diamonds that add a touch of glamour and sophistication.
The watch features a rose gold curved case set with brilliant-cut diamonds, an 18-karat rose gold crown set with a cabochon-cut pink rubellite, an 18-karat rose gold dial set with full pave brilliant-cut diamonds and hand-applied indexes, and a seven-spiral 18-karat rose gold bracelet. It is water resistant too.
All eyes on Shalini's style
Have you seen her jaw-dropping looks on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3? Remember her nod to Egyptian history as she arrived dressed as a resplendent version of Cleopatra at her ball in Delhi in episode 1 of the Karan Johar-backed show?
Click here to see some of Shalini's most striking outfits on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 – almost all of these belong to her personal wardrobe.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.