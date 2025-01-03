Shalini Passi’s bold watch worth over 90 lakh is a showstopper just like her. Check out pics, details

According to The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, Shalini's Bvlgari watch comes with a retail price of $106,000, approximately, ₹90.76 lakh. The rose gold watch combines the finest Italian design with sophisticated mechanisms to create timepiece of breathtaking beauty and elegance.

More about the watch

Shalini's Serpenti Tubogas watch embodies the sinuosity of the snake. The watch’s defining feature is its rose gold bracelet, crafted in a unique eight-fold design. The design is elevated by the sparkle of diamonds that add a touch of glamour and sophistication.

The watch features a rose gold curved case set with brilliant-cut diamonds, an 18-karat rose gold crown set with a cabochon-cut pink rubellite, an 18-karat rose gold dial set with full pave brilliant-cut diamonds and hand-applied indexes, and a seven-spiral 18-karat rose gold bracelet. It is water resistant too.

All eyes on Shalini's style

Have you seen her jaw-dropping looks on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3? Remember her nod to Egyptian history as she arrived dressed as a resplendent version of Cleopatra at her ball in Delhi in episode 1 of the Karan Johar-backed show?

