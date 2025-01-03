Menu Explore
Shalini Passi’s bold watch worth over 90 lakh is a showstopper just like her. Check out pics, details

BySanya Panwar
Jan 03, 2025 09:13 AM IST

Shalini Passi showcases Bvlgari's Serpenti Tubogas watch, a luxurious timepiece featuring a rose gold bracelet and diamond accents; its priced around $106,000.

Shalini Passi knows how to make a lasting impression with her personality and fashion choices. The newest Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star, who is an art collector from Delhi and rose to fame after season 3 of the Netflix show dropped in October 2024, was spotted in a breathtaking watch from the Italian luxury brand, Bvlgari (Bulgari). Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets: 'I only consume raw foods until 6 pm'

Shalini Passi's Bvlgari watch features a unique design. (Instagram/ Shalini Passi)
Shalini Passi's Bvlgari watch features a unique design. (Instagram/ Shalini Passi)

According to The Indian Horology, a tracker of luxury watches, Shalini's Bvlgari watch comes with a retail price of $106,000, approximately, 90.76 lakh. The rose gold watch combines the finest Italian design with sophisticated mechanisms to create timepiece of breathtaking beauty and elegance.

Take a look:

More about the watch

Shalini's Serpenti Tubogas watch embodies the sinuosity of the snake. The watch’s defining feature is its rose gold bracelet, crafted in a unique eight-fold design. The design is elevated by the sparkle of diamonds that add a touch of glamour and sophistication.

The watch features a rose gold curved case set with brilliant-cut diamonds, an 18-karat rose gold crown set with a cabochon-cut pink rubellite, an 18-karat rose gold dial set with full pave brilliant-cut diamonds and hand-applied indexes, and a seven-spiral 18-karat rose gold bracelet. It is water resistant too.

All eyes on Shalini's style

Have you seen her jaw-dropping looks on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3? Remember her nod to Egyptian history as she arrived dressed as a resplendent version of Cleopatra at her ball in Delhi in episode 1 of the Karan Johar-backed show?

Click here to see some of Shalini's most striking outfits on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 – almost all of these belong to her personal wardrobe.

