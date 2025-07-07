Sports meets fashion: Time to take cues from Wimbledon, golf, F1 and pickleball

Fashion has always drawn cues from art, music, poetry, and sports. With the US Open (Golf) wrapping up last month and Wimbledon and Formula 1 underway, the overlap between athletics and aesthetics is dominating global conversations once again. From preppy courtside looks to flashy F1-themed manicures, fashion’s biggest trends are emerging from the field. St. John's new line of golf wear, F1-themed nails with track lines, chrome finishes, and team logos, and Neena Gupta promoting her new web series in a pickleball-style outfit.(Photos: Instagram)

Serving preppy style

This year, Wimbledon spectators are embracing the preppy aesthetic. Think gingham and checkered patterns, pleated skirts, and tailored blazers. “Global events like F1 and Wimbledon turned into runways of their own,” says stylist Namita Alexander, adding, “It’s not just about performance, but presence. Celebrities are blending athleisure with high fashion, embracing sporty silhouettes, technical fabrics, and iconic teamwear to craft looks that both are bold and wearable.”

On court chic

Despite Wimbledon’s strict all-white dress code, players have been making subtle fashion statements. American player Coco Gauff wore a lace tank top adorned with 3D butterfly embellishments. Italian player Lorenzo Musetti donned a textured leather jacket for his pre-match walk-on. Experts believe that these trends will blow up soon.

“Sports and fashion go hand-in-hand, and this year is particularly inspiring,” says designer Payal Jain, who grew up watching tennis, adding, “If I’m working on a sport-oriented collection, I revisit icons like Steffi Graf, Maria Sharapova, and Andre Agassi, and draw from their language for I’m creating.”

Golf goes glam

Once heavily male-coded, golf wear is getting a feminine spin. With women now accounting for over 25% of golfers and contributing to 60% of the sport’s post-pandemic growth, as per the US National Golf Foundation, fashion brands are taking note. St. John’s new collection includes textured knit polos, Serena-style skirts, tweed bags, and open-knit jackets, blending performance with polish.

Nailing the top gear

The high-speed world of Formula 1 has hit the beauty world with F1-themed nails gaining traction. Track lines, flame motifs, and chrome finishes are dominating nail salons and Instagram alike, with #f1nails clocking nearly 500k views.

“Trends like F1 nails and tennis bracelets are just examples of how deep the influence of fashion and sports runs. Even sports uniforms have become more stylish,” says designer Pratyush Kumar, adding, “From motor racing to fencing, we study functional details and merge them with craft.”

Pickleball meets pop

Once a quiet paddle sport, pickleball has become a social media sensation. With pop icons like Taylor Swift and the Kardashians joining the craze, its style code — comfort-first and playful — is trending.

And Indian brands are not far behind. Labels like FirstEdge Sports, Terra Luna, and NOYO are embracing the wave, launching relaxed silhouettes like V-neck T-shirts, pleated skirts, sweat vests, and classic sneakers recently.

Catching up on the trend, actor Neena Gupta also sported a pickleball-inspired outfit featuring a pleated skirt, sweater vest, shirt, socks, and sneakers while promoting her upcoming series recently.