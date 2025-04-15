Srijita Ghosh's fashion journey: Blending heritage with haute influence

Kolkata, a city steeped in culture and artistry, was the perfect canvas for Srijita Ghosh's creative journey. A fresh, evocative presence in the influencer space, she seamlessly blends fashion, Indian textiles, and homegrown labels into a visual symphony on Instagram. Yet, fashion was never the plan — it found her. "A jewellery brand invited me to walk for their show during my first year of Human Physiology, and that serendipitous moment changed everything," she reflects. What began as an unexpected opportunity soon became a passion — an elegant confluence of art, heritage, and storytelling. Srijita Ghosh, Kolkata-based fashion influencer(Photo: Instagram/srijitaghosh4u)

FROM LOCKDOWN TO LIMELIGHT

Like many digital creators, Ghosh's ascent began in the solitude of the pandemic. "Work in Kolkata was scarce, and payments were uncertain. But with a phone, a terrace, and an unwavering love for fashion, I started creating," she recalls. Her first viral moment? A simple black saree. "That video resonated deeply. As a dusky brown-skinned girl, I unknowingly became a source of confidence for many," she shares. Despite an academic upbringing, Ghosh's natural creative instincts took the lead. "I was always the literature-obsessed nerd — fashion was never on my radar, but it found me in the most expected way."

A LOVE LETTER TO BENGAL

Ghosh's journey is rooted in her heritage. "Bengal has birthed artists, poets and visionaries — Sabyasachi Mukherjee has placed our craftsmanship on the global map. So, naturally, representing this legacy is an honour," she says. Her content, rich in cultural nuances, is an ode to tradition: "I always infuse a touch of Bengal — it's my way of celebrating my roots." However, stepping into the influencer space in East India wasn't seamless: "When I started, the industry here wasn't as established, and creators weren't taken as seriously. But in the last two years, the narrative has shifted — national and international brands are now looking east." Yet, pay disparities persist. “Creators here still earn less than their counterparts in Mumbai or Delhi, but I believe this will change as our influence grows.”

Srijita Ghosh always infuses a touch of Bengal in her content(Photo: Instagram/srijitaghosh4u)

FASHION BEYOND BORDERS

Social media has bridged geographical divides, enabling Ghosh to collaborate with brands and creators across India and beyond. "If a brand values your art, they'll make it happen — whether it's flying you out for a shoot or working remotely," she says. Kolkata's influencer community is also evolving. "We meet, collaborate, and support each other. It's still growing, but we're carving a space for fashion to flourish here."

BLENDING TRADITION WITH MODERNITY

Ghosh's approach to fashion is storytelling in motion. "It's never just about the clothes — It's about the emotions, the heritage, the narrative. I always incorporate an Indian touch, whether through silhouettes, styling, or the way I carry an outfit," she explains. Even when brands suggest a different aesthetic, she finds a way to merge their vision with her signature style.

UNAPOLOGETICALLY FEARLESS

Among her inspirations, Ghosh admires Uorfi Javed's fearless Individuality. "She proves that fashion is about expression, not validation," she states. But her deepest inspiration? Kolkata. "This city moves at its rhythm — it allows you to pause, feel, and immerse in art. That's where my creativity thrives. For aspiring creators, her advice is simple yet profound: "Inspiration isn't in distant places — it's in the streets, the stories, and the life around you. Don't chase trends — embrace your surroundings and make them your own."