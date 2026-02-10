Edit Profile
crown
    Style and sip: Macron’s viral aviator moment at Davos on a bottle of wine

    The wine’s label features a simple drawing of a tie and sunglasses, specifically designed to celebrate his famous look

    Updated on: Feb 10, 2026 11:07 PM IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
    French President Emmanuel Macron has turned a medical necessity into a major fashion trend. It all started when he wore aviator sunglasses to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

    French President Emmanuel Macron (YOAN VALAT/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
    While he was actually wearing them to protect his eyes from a minor irritation, the internet immediately turned the look into a viral sensation.

    The wine’s label features a simple drawing of a tie and sunglasses, specifically designed to celebrate his famous look (Photo: AFP)
    This "aviator era" has now moved from social media into the business world. At a recent wine trade show in Paris, the President was gifted a bottle of rosé called “For Sure.” The wine’s label features a simple drawing of a tie and sunglasses, specifically designed to celebrate his famous look.

    The impact of this trend was most visible on the stock market. After Macron was seen in the shades, the manufacturer, iVision Tech, saw its share price jump by nearly 28% in a single day.

    • Sanchita Kalra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanchita Kalra

      Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

