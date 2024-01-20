Suneet Varma celebrates 15 years of SV store with a special show

Suneet Varma and DLF Emporio unveiled his new flagship store with a fashion showcase titled Couture Daydreams at DLF Emporio in New Delhi. Suneet Varma takes a bow after his fashion showcase at DLF Emporio.

Suneet was among the first designers to open his store at Emporio mall in 2008. He has continued to showcase 12 extravagant collections through these years.

The new store boasts of striking art deco and baroque interiors.

Suneet Varma’s couture collection showcased at DLF Emporio Couture Daydreams drew inspiration from the incredible traditional motifs and embroideries from the decorative arts of India.

The collection infused romanticism, feminine and flirtatious at the same time. Suneet revisits the great, traditional yet everlasting techniques and crafts that makes Indian embroidery a celebration worldwide.

Verma shared his inspiration behind the SV Couture and said “My world revolves around creating a dream—a crazy, chaotic place that I inhabit day in and day out. In the months leading up to the store launch, it transforms into a heady mix of color, fabric, and embellishment—an intensely creative process. Nothing is random; it’s all meticulously envisioned in my mind. From the initial inspiration to the grand interior, it builds up like an enormous surge. I view it as a vast ocean of opportunities to experiment with new and interesting ways of realizing my dream.”