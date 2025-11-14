Tabu wows in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's iconic Architectural Coat

Tabu is a sight for sore eyes, and it was refreshing to see the 54-year-old gliding down the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, in Mumbai. Tabu scorches the ramp as she channels the modern-day royalty

She wore black parallel pants with matching cowl neck tunic that featured silver hand-embroidery. The ensemble was crowned with a new edition of the maximal Architectural coat, reinvented with scintillating crystal work and thousands of sequins hand-embroidered on a black base - invoking a nocturnal celebration, which was the central theme of the show.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla are celebrated for reinvention as much as revival. Over the years, the designers have not only infused new life into dying craft techniques, but also reincarnated them into entirely new forms of beauty. As the couture house enters its fortieth year, Abu Sandeep takes a total departure from the trends that they have set before - only to set new ones in an entirely different manner.