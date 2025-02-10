Menu Explore
Teddy Day 2025: Adorable teddy-inspired jewellery pieces that your partner will love this Valentine's

ByAkshita Prakash
Feb 10, 2025 08:43 AM IST

Ditch the plushies this year and go for adorable teddy-inspired jewellery pieces for your partner that scream ‘I love you.’

Teddy bears are the cuddly symbols of love and comfort. Teddy Day is the fourth day of Valentine’s Week and while plush teddy bears are a classic gift, why not take it up a notch with something chic and lasting? Teddy-inspired jewellery is the perfect gift for your partner; it is charming and classy. From delicate pendants to sparkling charms, these five jewellery pieces exhibit the adorable teddy theme that makes for a meaningful and romantic gift.

Teddy-inspired jewellery pieces
Teddy-inspired jewellery pieces

Sparkling charm

Teddy bracelet
Teddy bracelet


Celebrate with an adorable rose gold-tone finish charm bracelet featuring a sparkling crystal-embellished teddy bear and a delicate pink crystal heart from Swarovski. It makes for a perfect gift for your Valentine if you are looking for something whimsical to express your affection priced at 12,900.

A playful pendant

Teddy pendant
Teddy pendant

Show your playful side with a stainless steel teddy bear pendant for your beau. From The Bear House, this piece features a silver-toned textured chain, an adorable teddy bear charm, and a smile tag charm, adding a touch of youthful charm to any look. Priced at 799, it is perfect for everyday wear and offers a subtle yet stylish statement.

Shimmer on your finger

Teddy ring
Teddy ring

Add a touch of sparkle to your partner's finger with a charming teddy bear ring. This delightful ring from 925 Sterling Silver features a fully articulated teddy bear design, encrusted with shimmering crystals. The teddy also features a small crystal pink heart in the centre. A sweet accessory priced at 1,799 is perfect for adding a touch of fun to any outfit.

Goldies for your ear

Teddy earrings
Teddy earrings

A playful swing to your style with a pair of adorable gold teddy bear earrings. These charming drop earrings feature whimsical teddy bear charms dangling beneath luminous, heart-shaped pearls from Arabhe Jewels. The bears are adorned with sparkling crystals, adding a touch of chic for your romantic evening dates. This piece is priced at 1,100.

Pinned cuteness

Teddy brooches
Teddy brooches

Pin on some personality with hand-embroidered beaded teddy bear brooches for your clothing, bags, hats, scarves, or other accessories from Margin Label. These charming brooches are made from bugle beads, each with unique details. One bear sports a sweet smile and the other pink heart eyes. One brooch is priced at 1,900.

